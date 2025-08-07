Report: Waller emerges as frontrunner for next Fed chair Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/07 22:15 Share

PANews reported on August 7th that Federal Reserve Board Governor Waller is emerging as a leading candidate for Fed Chair as Trump's advisers search for Powell's successor, according to people familiar with the matter. These people said Trump's advisers are impressed by Waller's willingness to base policy on forecasts rather than current data and his deep understanding of the Federal Reserve System. They also stated that Waller has met with the president's team about the position but has not yet met with Trump himself.

