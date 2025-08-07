Bitcoin ETFs saw a net inflow of 607 BTC today, while Ethereum ETFs saw a net inflow of 4,116 ETH. Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/07 22:04 Share

According to a report from Lookonchain on August 7th, ten Bitcoin ETFs saw a net inflow of 607 BTC (approximately $70.72 million) today. iShares (Blackrock) saw a net inflow of 363 BTC, currently holding 738,171 BTC (approximately $86.05 billion). Nine Ethereum ETFs saw a net inflow of 4,116 ETH (approximately $15.87 million), with iShares seeing a net inflow of 9,077 ETH, currently holding 2,960,973 ETH (approximately $11.41 billion).

