Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

As ETH nears $4,000 and XRP expands in remittances, more investors are using mobile platforms like Quid Miner for passive crypto income without hardware or hassle.

With Ethereum (ETH) nearing the $4,000 benchmark and XRP gaining strength in global remittance networks, crypto investors are shifting their focus from short-term speculation to sustainable income models. As both assets become foundational to digital finance, more holders are exploring passive strategies that don’t require constant market monitoring.

Quid Miner, a mobile-first cloud mining platform registered in the UK, has quickly become a go-to solution for earning crypto without the hardware and hassle. The platform enables users in over 180 countries to mine leading assets like BTC, ETH, and XRP directly from their smartphones, backed by regulatory compliance and robust technical infrastructure.

Frictionless mining from phones

Forget about bulky mining rigs or confusing configurations. Quid Miner’s lightweight mobile app, available on both Android and iOS, allows users to start earning crypto with just a few taps. No experience or equipment required.

Powered by an AI-based optimization engine, Quid Miner automatically distributes computing power to the most profitable pools, ensuring consistent and efficient returns. All earnings are viewable in real-time and settled daily, giving users full control over reinvestment or withdrawal.

Simple steps to start cloud mining with Quid Miner

1.Choose Qudi Miner: Quid Miner offers a $15 free mining plan, and users can earn $0.60 in passive income every day for free.

2.Create an account: Sign up with an email address, log in to the dashboard and start mining immediately.

3.Contract selection: A variety of mining plans are available to meet different budgets and investment preferences.

BTC Starter Plan: $100 | 2 Days | $4/day | Total: $108

XRP Momentum Plan: $600 | 6 Days | $7.20/day | Total: $643.20

Balanced Growth Plan: $3,000 | 20 Days | $39/day | Total: $3,780

High-Yield Plan: $50,000 | 45 Days | $910/day | Total: $90,950

Each plan varies in computing power, investment amount, and duration. For the latest contract offerings, visit the contracts page.

What sets Quid Miner apart?

Regulated UK entity – Operates under British regulatory oversight for global trust.

– Operates under British regulatory oversight for global trust. Mobile-first experience – Mine and manage assets entirely from a phone.

– Mine and manage assets entirely from a phone. AI optimization engine – Real-time algorithmic adjustments maximize yields.

– Real-time algorithmic adjustments maximize yields. Asset flexibility – Mine BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, LTC, and more.

– Mine BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, LTC, and more. User rewards – Get a $15 sign-up credit, loyalty perks, and referral bonuses up to 4.5%.

Designed for the modern investor

Quid Miner blends simplicity, transparency, and regulatory integrity into one accessible platform. It’s built for both crypto newcomers seeking passive exposure and seasoned investors scaling their portfolios.

As the digital economy evolves under new regulatory frameworks like the GENIUS Act, Quid Miner remains a future-ready platform, offering a reliable and user-centric approach to crypto earnings.

To learn more about Quid Miner, visit the official website and download the app. Email: [email protected]