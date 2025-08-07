In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$274 million, mainly due to the collapse of long orders.

ExchangeDEX+
Author: PANewsSource: PANews
2025/08/07 23:30

PANews reported on August 7th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $274 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $216 million in long positions and $58.4268 million in short positions. The total liquidation amount for BTC was $36.6255 million, and the total liquidation amount for ETH was $138 million.
