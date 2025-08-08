ExchangeDEX+
Ripple to Acquire Stablecoin Platform Rail for $200M – Impact on XRP Price?

Author: CryptoNewsSource: CryptoNews
2025/08/08 00:15
Ripple, a leading force in enterprise blockchain and crypto-based payments, announced on Thursday its acquisition of stablecoin-powered platform Rail for $200 million.

Ripple said that it will integrate Rail’s virtual accounts and automated back-office tools, streamlining international business transactions.

“Stablecoins are quickly becoming a cornerstone of modern finance. With Rail, we are uniquely positioned to drive the next phase of innovation and adoption of stablecoins and blockchain in global payments,” said Monica Long, Ripple President.

Stablecoin Capabilities Meet Ripple’s Liquidity Engine

In a press release shared with CryptoNews, the firm said that with the deal, Ripple and Rail will jointly support the growing demand for stablecoin-based flows. Together, they will provide pay-in and pay-out capabilities across global corridors without requiring customers to hold crypto on their balance sheets.

This opens doors for third-party payments, internal treasury flows, and integration of various digital assets, including Ripple’s own XRP, stablecoin RLUSD, and others.

Customers will benefit from virtual accounts and collection tools, eliminating the need for crypto bank accounts or centralized exchange wallets—lowering operational friction.

A Bold Step Toward Global Crypto Dominance

“Ripple shares our vision,” said Rail’s CEO, Bhanu Kohli, noting that Rail is on track to process over 10% of the projected $36 billion global B2B stablecoin payment volume in 2025. “Together, we’re excited to bring our innovation to the millions of businesses that move money internationally.”

The deal is expected to close in Q4 2025, pending regulatory approvals. With more than $3 billion already invested in the crypto ecosystem, Ripple’s latest acquisition reinforces its intention to lead not only in XRP liquidity but in broader crypto payment rails.

Ripple Selects BNY as Primary Custodian for RLUSD

In July, Ripple appointed the Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BNY) as the primary custodian for its stablecoin, Ripple USD (RLUSD).

According to Ripple, this is a step forward in driving institutional adoption of digital assets, with BNY growing its role in bridging traditional finance and the digital asset space.

XRP Price Action

At the time of publication, XRP is trading at $3.06, marking a 2.95% increase over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data from CryptoNews.

The asset has rebounded from a recent low of $2.97, continuing its upward momentum following Ripple’s high-profile $200 million acquisition of stablecoin platform Rail. The 24-hour trading range saw XRP fluctuate between $2.9645 and $3.0889, with a strong trading volume of 33.55 million XRP.

From a technical standpoint, XRP appears to be consolidating just above the $3.00 psychological support level, after a steep climb that began in early July.

With Ripple’s deal to acquire Rail projected to boost digital asset utility across its payment network, traders are watching XRP closely to see if this news-driven momentum can translate into a sustained price rally.

