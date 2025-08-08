ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
2025 Recap
XRP surges on institutional interest and ETF optimism, while Pepeto emerges as a bold new memecoin with real infrastructure and viral momentum. #partnercontentXRP surges on institutional interest and ETF optimism, while Pepeto emerges as a bold new memecoin with real infrastructure and viral momentum. #partnercontent

XRP climbs as Pepeto becomes 2025’s memecoin to watch

Author: Crypto.newsSource: Crypto.news
2025/08/08 00:40
RealLink
REAL$0.07814-2.04%
XRP
XRP$2.2626-4.70%

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

XRP surges on institutional interest and ETF optimism, while Pepeto emerges as a bold new memecoin with real infrastructure and viral momentum.

Table of Contents

  • Price forecast: XRP eyes $8 as ETF buzz grows
  • Pepeto: The memecoin with real infrastructure
  • Whale movements reveal a split in market sentiment
  • What is Pepeto all about?
  • Conclusion
Summary
  • SEC filings show major firms increasing XRP holdings, boosting confidence ahead of Ripple’s legal ruling.
  • XRP forecasts now target $8–$10 by 2026, driven by ETF buzz and long-term accumulation.
  • Pepeto is gaining attention with real utility, a strong presale, and early investor hype.

New disclosures reveal that multiple corporations are quietly accumulating XRP and treating it more like a financial anchor than a speculative asset. Flora Growth, Hyperscale Data, and Webus International have all declared sizable positions. Flora listed XRP in its Form 10-Q. Ault Capital Group, which owns Hyperscale Data, confirmed a $10 million stake.

Meanwhile, Webus shared plans in its Form 6-K for a $300 million XRP strategy. With a ruling expected in Ripple’s SEC case by August 15, XRP has jumped by nearly 10%, pointing to growing confidence in its role as a treasury-grade crypto.

XRP climbs as Pepeto becomes 2025’s memecoin to watch - 1

After weeks of sideways trading, the broader market is starting to move. XRP remains a major talking point, with optimism rising over the potential approval of a spot ETF. Still ranked among the top ten tokens, XRP is once again under the spotlight.

But there’s also fresh momentum behind Pepeto (PEPETO), a memecoin in presale priced at $0.000000145. It’s catching the attention of savvy investors who believe it might follow, or even surpass, the early trajectories of DOGE and SHIB.

Price forecast: XRP eyes $8 as ETF buzz grows

ETF momentum is lifting XRP price forecasts once more, and institutional investors are circling back. 

XRP climbs as Pepeto becomes 2025’s memecoin to watch - 2

Analysts now see possible highs of $8 to $10 by 2026, assuming favorable regulatory decisions and fresh partnerships. Legal uncertainty still clouds the short term, but the long-term outlook remains compelling.

XRP currently trades at $3.14, offering room for upside if institutional demand kicks in. Some investors are holding tight. Others are scanning for what might take the lead if XRP slows down in the next leg of the bull market.

Pepeto: The memecoin with real infrastructure

Pepeto is gradually carving out a spot among top 2025 memecoin contenders. Still in presale at $0.000000145 and having raised over $5.89 million, it comes with more than just hype. The project includes PepetoSwap, a zero-fee exchange, and a native cross-chain bridge, both functional tools that give it a leg up in utility.

Market watchers are already pointing to Pepeto’s potential. With a clear product, a presale price near the floor, and a fast-growing user base, it’s seen as a coin that could deliver exponential returns, with traction expected to build after launch.

Some believe Pepeto could match or beat the early gains of SHIB or PEPE, depending on how much the market embraces the full PEPETO framework and how quickly momentum snowballs after listings go live.

Whale movements reveal a split in market sentiment

Wallet data shows that long-term XRP holders are still accumulating. At the same time, some capital is shifting away from older memecoins like SHIB and PEPE. That flow appears to be heading toward Pepeto.

With a strong ecosystem and a presale price still at $0.000000145, it’s gaining traction among investors looking for the next breakout. In a moment where the market is asking what comes next, Pepeto is increasingly being viewed as a possible answer.

What is Pepeto all about?

  • Offers  254% APY through staking to reward long-term commitment
  • Entry price is $0.000000145 ahead of listings
  • 420 trillion token supply, same as PEPE, giving it the same scaling potential
  • Rooted in a comeback narrative led by a PEPE co-creator
  • Community already surpasses 100,000 engaged users and growing

So far, more than $5.83 million has been raised. With listings around the corner, many believe the window for entry is closing fast. These are the moments that tend to reward early action. Pepeto may not stay this quiet for long.

Conclusion

XRP remains the dependable option for those betting on institutional adoption and ETF exposure. Pepeto, a meme coin that has been redesigned with genuine infrastructure and a clear vision to go beyond hype, on the other hand, represents the high risk, high reward side of cryptocurrency. 

A portfolio that strikes a balance between Pepeto’s asymmetric upside and XRP’s structured growth might be a wise choice for investors in 2025. XRP offers a good runway in this rapidly shifting market, but Pepeto has the kind of speculative firepower that could yield enormous gains.

To learn more about PEPETO, visit its website, Telegram, and Twitter.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. Neither crypto.news nor the author of this article endorses any product mentioned on this page. Users should conduct their own research before taking any action related to the company.

Market Opportunity
RealLink Logo
RealLink Price(REAL)
$0.07814
$0.07814$0.07814
-1.69%
USD
RealLink (REAL) Live Price Chart
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ethereum Name Service price prediction 2025-2031: Is ENS a good investment?

Ethereum Name Service price prediction 2025-2031: Is ENS a good investment?

Key takeaways: The Ethereum Name Service is a network that enables crypto enthusiasts to rename their cryptocurrency addresses into something simpler, making them easier to remember. Renaming crypto addresses through ENS will enable users to recollect and write them quickly. Even though Ethereum Name Service is based on the Ethereum blockchain, it uses its cryptocurrency, […]
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 01:38
Trump must print—and keep gas cheap—for BTC to rip: Hayes

Trump must print—and keep gas cheap—for BTC to rip: Hayes

The post Trump must print—and keep gas cheap—for BTC to rip: Hayes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes is betting that U.S. politics
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2026/01/07 06:48
Qualcomm CEO Calls Robotics the Next AI Wave at CES 2026

Qualcomm CEO Calls Robotics the Next AI Wave at CES 2026

TLDR Cristiano Amon named robotics as Qualcomm’s next AI focus after expanding into automotive and industrial sectors. He emphasized that robotics relies on edge
Share
Blockonomi2026/01/07 07:05

Trending News

More

Ethereum Name Service price prediction 2025-2031: Is ENS a good investment?

Trump must print—and keep gas cheap—for BTC to rip: Hayes

Qualcomm CEO Calls Robotics the Next AI Wave at CES 2026

South Korea’s FSC Considers Payment Suspension System for Virtual Asset Market Manipulation

CME Group to launch Solana and XRP options on October 13

Quick Reads

More

Top The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) Exchanges: Security and UX Compared

The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) MEXC Spot Trading App: Your Gateway to Mobile Trading

The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) Perpetual Futures Trading Guide

The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) Futures Trading Strategies: A Beginner's Guide to Profitable Trading

The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) Futures Trading Guide: Complete Beginner's Tutorial

Crypto Prices

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$92,497.89
$92,497.89$92,497.89

-1.22%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,248.57
$3,248.57$3,248.57

-0.72%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$2.2626
$2.2626$2.2626

-3.69%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$139.20
$139.20$139.20

-1.69%

DOGE Logo

DOGE

DOGE

$0.14767
$0.14767$0.14767

-1.55%