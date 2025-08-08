Pump.fun launches Glass Full Foundation to inject liquidity into specific ecosystem tokens

PANews reported on August 8th that Pump.fun announced the launch of the Glass Full Foundation on the X platform to inject liquidity into specific ecosystem tokens. The team stated that multiple projects have received support and plans to deploy more, but has not yet disclosed specific distribution details.
