Vitalik says he supports an “Ethereum Reserve Company” but warns against over-leveraging

PANews reported on August 8th that according to Cointelegraph, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin expressed support for the "Ethereum Reserve Company" in an interview on the Bankless podcast, while also issuing a risk warning. He noted that publicly traded companies purchasing and holding Ethereum would allow more investors to access the token. By investing in the Ethereum Reserve Company rather than directly holding it, these companies would provide more options for people of varying financial circumstances. However, Buterin cautioned that Ethereum's future must not come at the expense of excessive leverage. He expressed concern that falling prices would trigger a chain reaction of forced liquidations, leading to further price drops and damaging its credibility. However, he also expressed confidence that Ethereum investors have sufficient self-discipline to avoid such a crash.