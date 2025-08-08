Ethereum Foundation to donate another $500,000 to Roman Storm’s legal defense

PANews reported on August 8th that Hsiao-Wei Wang, co-executive director of the Ethereum Foundation, announced in a post on X that the foundation will donate an additional $500,000 to support the legal defense of Tornado Cash founder Roman Storm. Wang emphasized: "Privacy is the norm, and writing code is not a crime."
Earlier yesterday , Tornado Cash founder Roman Storm was convicted of unlicensed money transmission, but the jury was unanimous on the money laundering and sanctions charges.
