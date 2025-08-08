A whale's fourth ETH wave ended in profit, and the 5,000 ETH limit sell order was fully executed. Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/08 11:32 Share

PANews reported on August 8th that on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa monitored the rise in ETH, confirming that the last limit sell order of a whale, who had a 100% win rate in four ETH price swings since June 20th, was filled. Ultimately, he sold 5,000 ETH at $3,895, worth approximately $19.475 million, and ended his fourth wave profitably.

Market Opportunity Orderly Network Price (ORDER) $0.1074 $0.1074 $0.1074 -0.55% 1D 7D 1M 3M 1Y YTD ALL USD Orderly Network (ORDER) Live Price Chart Buy ORDER Now