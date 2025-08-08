Ethereum spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $222 million yesterday, marking the third consecutive day of net inflows.

PANews reported on August 8 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$222 million yesterday (August 7, US Eastern Time).

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was Blackrock ETF ETHA, with a single-day net inflow of US$104 million. The current historical total net inflow of ETHA has reached US$9.593 billion.

The second is Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF ETH, with a single-day net inflow of US$34.609 million. The current historical total net inflow of ETH has reached US$1.134 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$21.804 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) reached 4.66%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$9.355 billion.