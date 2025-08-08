[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for August 08, 2025 – Crypto Market Soars as Trump Greenlights 401(k) Crypto Investments, ETH Tops $3,900

The crypto market rallied sharply during early Asian trading hours on Friday, with most sectors gaining between 2% and 9%, after U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order allowing 401(k) retirement plans to invest in digital assets, unlocking potential access to $9 trillion in long-term capital. Optimism was further fueled by expectations of easing tensions in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Ethereum surged 5.67% to briefly break $3,900, while Bitcoin rose 2% to trade near $117,000. Standout moves included XRP’s 12.8% jump after settling its four-year SEC battle, and notable gains across PayFi, DeFi, meme, and RWA tokens.
