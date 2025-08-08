ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
2025 Recap
Pump.fun, the Solana-based memecoin launchpad, has unveiled the Glass Full Foundation, a new initiative to inject significant liquidity into select ecosystem tokens.  Announced on Aug. 8 via a post on X, the foundation aims to accelerate the growth of organic…Pump.fun, the Solana-based memecoin launchpad, has unveiled the Glass Full Foundation, a new initiative to inject significant liquidity into select ecosystem tokens.  Announced on Aug. 8 via a post on X, the foundation aims to accelerate the growth of organic…

Pump.fun launches Glass Full Foundation to boost memecoin liquidity

Author: Crypto.newsSource: Crypto.news
2025/08/08 15:45
FUNToken
FUN$0,00203+2,01%
pump.fun
PUMP$0,002552+5,23%
Octavia
VIA$0,0172-14,42%

Pump.fun, the Solana-based memecoin launchpad, has unveiled the Glass Full Foundation, a new initiative to inject significant liquidity into select ecosystem tokens. 

Summary
  • Pump.fun launched the Glass Full Foundation to inject liquidity into promising ecosystem memecoins.
  • Initiative follows sharp revenue decline and rising competition from rival launchpads.
  • Success hinges on project selection, transparency, and market reception.

Announced on Aug. 8 via a post on X, the foundation aims to accelerate the growth of organic and active communities, expanding Solana’s (SOL) reach and resilience in the competitive memecoin market.

The GFF will prioritize finding and supporting the “most diehard cults” in its ecosystem, which are communities that exhibit high levels of engagement and the potential for long-term growth. Initial funding has been allocated to several projects, and additional capital deployments are expected. 

https://twitter.com/pumpdotfun/status/1953603187728167095?s=46&t=nznXkss3debX8JIhNzHmzw

The move aims to give selected tokens stability and momentum in a market known for its high volatility, even though the company has not revealed the size or allocation details of these injections.

The foundation’s launch follows Pump.fun’s (PUMP) July 2025 initial coin offering for its native PUMP token, which reportedly raised around $600 million within minutes. This new program could also serve as a strategic response to falling platform revenue, which dropped from a peak of $137 million in January to about $20 million in July, as per DefiLlama data.

Alongside the decline, daily token creation has slowed significantly, and competition from rival platforms like LetsBonk.fun has increased.

To keep users interested, Pump.fun has introduced features like “Tap-to-Ape,” which allows users to trade with just a single tap, and the “Movers Feed,” which allows users to track markets in real time. To increase its market share, the platform has also extended to Ethereum (ETH) layer-2 networks Base and Blast.

Despite these actions, the project continues to face skepticism. Critics point to previous insider dumping allegations and the high percentage of failed or abandoned tokens, with estimates indicating 98% fall victim to pump-and-dump schemes or rug pulls. 

Regulatory obstacles also persist, such as a U.K. ban imposed by the Financial Conduct Authority in late 2024 and a lawsuit in New York regarding unregistered securities activity.

Whether the Glass Full Foundation can halt Pump.fun’s revenue decline and restore user trust will depend on its ability to select promising projects and maintain transparency in its funding process.

Market Opportunity
FUNToken Logo
FUNToken Price(FUN)
$0,00203
$0,00203$0,00203
+0,34%
USD
FUNToken (FUN) Live Price Chart
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference

Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference

The post Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Ethereum’s new roadmap was presented by Vitalik Buterin at the Japan Dev Conference. Short-term priorities include Layer 1 scaling and raising gas limits to enhance transaction throughput. Vitalik Buterin presented Ethereum’s development roadmap at the Japan Dev Conference today, outlining the blockchain platform’s priorities across multiple timeframes. The short-term goals focus on scaling solutions and increasing Layer 1 gas limits to improve transaction capacity. Mid-term objectives target enhanced cross-Layer 2 interoperability and faster network responsiveness to create a more seamless user experience across different scaling solutions. The long-term vision emphasizes building a secure, simple, quantum-resistant, and formally verified minimalist Ethereum network. This approach aims to future-proof the platform against emerging technological threats while maintaining its core functionality. The roadmap presentation comes as Ethereum continues to compete with other blockchain platforms for market share in the smart contract and decentralized application space. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/ethereum-roadmap-scaling-interoperability-security-japan/
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:25
Nvidia’s Rubin, AMD’s Chips, And Razer’s Avatars Dominate Las Vegas

Nvidia’s Rubin, AMD’s Chips, And Razer’s Avatars Dominate Las Vegas

The post Nvidia’s Rubin, AMD’s Chips, And Razer’s Avatars Dominate Las Vegas appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CES 2026 Unveils Stunning AI Revolution: Nvidia
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2026/01/07 08:17
Dogecoin Whale Wallets Add $300M in August — Meme Coin Frenzy Builds With MAGACOIN FINANCE Buzz

Dogecoin Whale Wallets Add $300M in August — Meme Coin Frenzy Builds With MAGACOIN FINANCE Buzz

Dogecoin whale wallets added $300M in August as meme coin frenzy grows. Analysts highlight MAGACOIN FINANCE as a hidden gem with supply scarcity and investor hype.
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 06:00

Trending News

More

Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference

Nvidia’s Rubin, AMD’s Chips, And Razer’s Avatars Dominate Las Vegas

Dogecoin Whale Wallets Add $300M in August — Meme Coin Frenzy Builds With MAGACOIN FINANCE Buzz

MicroStrategy Secures Its Place In The MSCI Index

Strategic Shift Halts ETH/DAI, FLOW/USDT, And MANA/ETH Pairs

Quick Reads

More

Top The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) Exchanges: Security and UX Compared

The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) MEXC Spot Trading App: Your Gateway to Mobile Trading

The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) Perpetual Futures Trading Guide

The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) Futures Trading Strategies: A Beginner's Guide to Profitable Trading

The White Whale (WHITEWHALE) Futures Trading Guide: Complete Beginner's Tutorial

Crypto Prices

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$92 585,07
$92 585,07$92 585,07

-1,13%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3 247,10
$3 247,10$3 247,10

-0,77%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$2,2726
$2,2726$2,2726

-3,27%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$138,94
$138,94$138,94

-1,87%

DOGE Logo

DOGE

DOGE

$0,14802
$0,14802$0,14802

-1,32%