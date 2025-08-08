Pump.fun launches Glass Full Foundation to boost memecoin liquidity

Pump.fun, the Solana-based memecoin launchpad, has unveiled the Glass Full Foundation, a new initiative to inject significant liquidity into select ecosystem tokens.



Announced on Aug. 8 via a post on X, the foundation aims to accelerate the growth of organic and active communities, expanding Solana’s (SOL) reach and resilience in the competitive memecoin market.

The GFF will prioritize finding and supporting the “most diehard cults” in its ecosystem, which are communities that exhibit high levels of engagement and the potential for long-term growth. Initial funding has been allocated to several projects, and additional capital deployments are expected.

The move aims to give selected tokens stability and momentum in a market known for its high volatility, even though the company has not revealed the size or allocation details of these injections.

The foundation’s launch follows Pump.fun’s (PUMP) July 2025 initial coin offering for its native PUMP token, which reportedly raised around $600 million within minutes. This new program could also serve as a strategic response to falling platform revenue, which dropped from a peak of $137 million in January to about $20 million in July, as per DefiLlama data.

Alongside the decline, daily token creation has slowed significantly, and competition from rival platforms like LetsBonk.fun has increased.

Growing criticism and legal troubles for Pump.fun

To keep users interested, Pump.fun has introduced features like “Tap-to-Ape,” which allows users to trade with just a single tap, and the “Movers Feed,” which allows users to track markets in real time. To increase its market share, the platform has also extended to Ethereum (ETH) layer-2 networks Base and Blast.

Despite these actions, the project continues to face skepticism. Critics point to previous insider dumping allegations and the high percentage of failed or abandoned tokens, with estimates indicating 98% fall victim to pump-and-dump schemes or rug pulls.

Regulatory obstacles also persist, such as a U.K. ban imposed by the Financial Conduct Authority in late 2024 and a lawsuit in New York regarding unregistered securities activity.

Whether the Glass Full Foundation can halt Pump.fun’s revenue decline and restore user trust will depend on its ability to select promising projects and maintain transparency in its funding process.