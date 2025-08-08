Sino-Agri Finance will launch China's first agricultural RWA project and begin preparations for listing in Hong Kong

PANews reported on August 8 that Sino-Agricultural Credit announced that it will launch the country's first agricultural tokenized physical asset (RWA) project, promote the tokenization practice of Sino-Agricultural Credit's core agricultural assets, use blockchain technology to ensure clear ownership, and eliminate problems such as repeated mortgages and false valuations. Sino-Agricultural Credit also announced that it has reached a strategic cooperation with Aide Finance and will appoint Aide Finance as the Hong Kong stock listing sponsor to initiate the Hong Kong IPO.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.