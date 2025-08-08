Sino-Agri Finance will launch China's first agricultural RWA project and begin preparations for listing in Hong Kong Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/08 15:46 Share

PANews reported on August 8 that Sino-Agricultural Credit announced that it will launch the country's first agricultural tokenized physical asset (RWA) project, promote the tokenization practice of Sino-Agricultural Credit's core agricultural assets, use blockchain technology to ensure clear ownership, and eliminate problems such as repeated mortgages and false valuations. Sino-Agricultural Credit also announced that it has reached a strategic cooperation with Aide Finance and will appoint Aide Finance as the Hong Kong stock listing sponsor to initiate the Hong Kong IPO.

