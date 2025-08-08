El Salvador Plans to Establish World's First Bitcoin Bank Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/08 17:43 Share

PANews reported on August 8 that according to information released by the Bitcoin Office (@bitcoinofficesv) on the X platform, El Salvador will launch "Bitcoin Banks", marking that it may become the first country in the world to establish such an institution.

