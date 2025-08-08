Dogwifhat's original pink beanie sells for around $800,000 Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/08 21:13 Share

PANews reported on August 8th that, according to The Block, the original pink beanie belonging to the terrier Achi, known as Dogwifhat (WIF), was auctioned on the Ord City platform and ultimately sold to Finn, the founder of Bags, a Solana meme coin incubation platform, for 6.8 BTC (approximately $794,000). The hat had previously been sold as an NFT photo on the Foundation platform for 1210.8 ETH (approximately $4.3 million). The Bags founder stated that he would participate in the auction using transaction fees earned from the platform's "BUY THE HAT" token and may link the hat to the token in the future. Dogwifhat (WIF) currently has a market capitalization of nearly $1 billion, down over 70% from its NFT auction high.

