ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
2025 Recap
SBI Holdings has expressed plans to launch Japan’s first dual Bitcoin-XRP ETF (exchange-traded fund) and says it wants to expand into stablecoins. In its Q2 2025 earnings report , theSBI Holdings has expressed plans to launch Japan’s first dual Bitcoin-XRP ETF (exchange-traded fund) and says it wants to expand into stablecoins. In its Q2 2025 earnings report , the

SBI Holdings Plans To Launch First Dual Bitcoin-XRP ETF In Japan, Wants To Expand Into Stablecoins

Author: InsidebitcoinsSource: Insidebitcoins
2025/08/06 22:02
XRP
XRP$2.2763-4.87%

SBI Holdings has expressed plans to launch Japan’s first dual Bitcoin-XRP ETF (exchange-traded fund) and says it wants to expand into stablecoins. 

In its Q2 2025 earnings report, the firm said the “Crypto-Assets ETF” will offer investors a single entry point into a structure that will track both XRP and BTC simultaneously. 

If approved, that would be the first ETF in Japan to track XRP, which is currently the third largest crypto by market cap.

The company also proposed a hybrid Gold-crypto product, called the “Crypto-Assets (Digital Gold)” ETF. This fund would offer investors a product that comes with the potential upside of crypto coupled with the stability of commodities.

In the second proposed ETF, up to 51% of the fund’s capital would be allocated to gold ETFs. The remaining 49% would be invested into crypto ETFs. 

Bitcoin and XRP

Unclear Whether Dual Crypto ETF Has Been Filed Yet

In its report, SBI mentioned the efforts of the Financial Services Agency (FSA) to reclassify crypto assets in Japan. 

There have already been reports that the company has filed for the ETF with the FSA, but it remains unclear whether a formal document has been submitted or if the ETFs are still in the pre-filing stage. 

SBI Holdings did, however, say that it aims to launch the products “upon regulatory approval.” 

SBI Holdings Also Plans To Expand Into Stablecoins

Along with the proposed ETFs, SBI Holdings also said that it seeks to expand into USD-pegged and JPY-pegged stablecoins.

For USD-backed coins, SBI Holdings said in its report that it would like to expand USD Coin’s (USDC) use cases in Japan through a joint-venture agreement with the stablecoin’s issuer, Circle. It also wants to begin handling Ripple’s RLUSD “within this fiscal year.” 

With regards to the JPY-backed stablecoins, the firm noted that issuing entities in Japan are currently limited to “banks, fund transfer service providers, and trust companies.” 

It then said that it plans to provide “various financial services centered on stablecoins.” These services will all be connected with SBI Group’s securities and banking functions “in the future,” it wrote in the report.  

Market Opportunity
XRP Logo
XRP Price(XRP)
$2.2763
$2.2763$2.2763
-3.11%
USD
XRP (XRP) Live Price Chart
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Bitcoin’s Price Recovery Revives Profit Margins For Short-Term Whales, Rally To Extend?

Bitcoin’s Price Recovery Revives Profit Margins For Short-Term Whales, Rally To Extend?

The post Bitcoin’s Price Recovery Revives Profit Margins For Short-Term Whales, Rally To Extend? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin’s Price Recovery Revives Profit Margins For Short-Term Whales, Rally To Extend? | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Godspower Owie is my name, and I work for the news platforms NewsBTC and Bitcoinist. I sometimes like to think of myself as an explorer since I enjoy exploring new places, learning new things, especially valuable ones, and meeting new people who have an impact on my life, no matter how small. I value my family, friends, career, and time. Really, those are most likely the most significant aspects of every person’s existence. Not illusions, but dreams are what I pursue. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-revives-sth-profit-margins/
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 07:33
SharpLink earned 438 ETH in staking rewards last week, bringing its total to over 10,000 ETH.

SharpLink earned 438 ETH in staking rewards last week, bringing its total to over 10,000 ETH.

PANews reported on January 7th that SharpLink (SBET) disclosed that it earned 438 ETH through Ethereum staking last week, equivalent to approximately $1.4 million
Share
PANews2026/01/07 09:13
North America Sees $2.3T in Crypto

North America Sees $2.3T in Crypto

The post North America Sees $2.3T in Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes North America received $2.3 trillion in crypto value between July 2024 and June 2025, representing 26% of global activity. Tokenized U.S. treasuries saw assets under management (AUM) grow from $2 billion to over $7 billion in the last twelve months. U.S.-listed Bitcoin ETFs now account for over $120 billion in AUM, signaling strong institutional demand for the asset. . North America has established itself as a major center for cryptocurrency activity, with significant transaction volumes recorded over the past year. The region’s growth highlights an increasing institutional and retail interest in digital assets, particularly within the United States. According to a new report from blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis published on September 17, North America received $2.3 trillion in cryptocurrency value between July 2024 and June 2025. This volume represents 26% of all global transaction activity during that period. The report suggests this activity was influenced by a more favorable regulatory outlook and institutional trading strategies. A peak in monthly value was recorded in December 2024, when an estimated $244 billion was transferred in a single month. ETFs and Tokenization Drive Adoption The rise of spot Bitcoin BTC $115 760 24h volatility: 0.5% Market cap: $2.30 T Vol. 24h: $43.60 B ETFs has been a significant factor in the market’s expansion. U.S.-listed Bitcoin ETFs now hold over $120 billion in assets under management (AUM), making up a large portion of the roughly $180 billion held globally. The strong demand is reflected in a recent resumption of inflows, although the products are not without their detractors, with author Robert Kiyosaki calling ETFs “for losers.” The market for tokenized real-world assets also saw notable growth. While funds holding tokenized U.S. treasuries expanded their AUM from approximately $2 billion to more than $7 billion, the trend is expanding into other asset classes.…
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:07

Trending News

More

Bitcoin’s Price Recovery Revives Profit Margins For Short-Term Whales, Rally To Extend?

SharpLink earned 438 ETH in staking rewards last week, bringing its total to over 10,000 ETH.

North America Sees $2.3T in Crypto

Nvidia CEO: Explosive AI Compute Demand Could Squeeze GPU Supply—Implications for Crypto Miners

Uphold’s Massive 1.59 Billion XRP Holdings Shocks Community, CEO Reveals The Real Owners

Quick Reads

More

114514 (114514) Price Performance: Short- and Long-Term Analysis

114514 (114514) Price in USD: Latest Market Data & Live Chart

114514 (114514) Price Analysis Report

114514 Futures Trading: Risks and Rewards

114514 (114514) Year-to-Date (YTD) Price Change: Market Overview

Crypto Prices

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$92,992.55
$92,992.55$92,992.55

-0.70%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,273.72
$3,273.72$3,273.72

+0.04%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$2.2763
$2.2763$2.2763

-3.11%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$140.05
$140.05$140.05

-1.09%

DOGE Logo

DOGE

DOGE

$0.14867
$0.14867$0.14867

-0.88%