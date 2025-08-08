Bitcoin.com Casino’s Weekly 1 BTC Tournament Has Already Paid Out 10 BTC – And It’s Just Getting Bigger

As of August 4th, Bitcoin.com Casino has already given away a staggering 10 Bitcoin through its flagship 1 BTC Weekly Tournament – all paid out with no strings attached.

Since launching earlier this summer, the tournament has quickly become a fan favorite among crypto casino players. Every week, a fresh 1 BTC prize pool is opened up, split between the top 15 players on the leaderboard. All you need to do is opt-in, play your favorite games, and climb the rankings – no wagering requirements, no hidden catches.

And with Bitcoin’s price up roughly $10,000 since the launch, every week’s prize pool has grown even more valuable, with no signs of slowing down. As Bitcoin’s price continues to climb, so does the size of these rewards.

A Golden Window for New Players

Bitcoin.com Casino is still fresh on the scene – which means the competition is much less crowded compared to other established casinos. Right now, players have a much higher chance of breaking into the top 15 and claiming a slice of the weekly 1 BTC prize.

How It Works:

Opt in to the Weekly 1 BTC Tournament (done in the casino’s sidebar once you open a game).

Start playing – every wager counts toward your leaderboard position.

Track your rank live as you climb.

Win your share of 1 BTC every week (paid out in pure BTC).

New Tournament Every Week

Every Monday, the leaderboard resets. A brand-new 1 BTC prize pool opens up. Will you be in this week’s top 15?

Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to play, rank, and win.

👉 Join Bitcoin.com Casino now, opt-in, and start climbing the leaderboard today.

_________________________________________________________________________

Bitcoin.com accepts no responsibility or liability, and is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the article.