Bitcoin ETFs saw a net inflow of 2,195 BTC and Ethereum ETFs saw a net inflow of 43,329 ETH.

According to a report from Lookonchain on August 8th, 10 Bitcoin ETFs saw a net inflow of 2,195 BTC (approximately $256 million) in a single day , with iShares ( Blackrock ) receiving 1,191 BTC (approximately $139 million), for a current holding of 739,362 BTC (approximately $86.23 billion). Nine Ethereum ETFs saw a net inflow of 43,329 ETH (approximately $169 million) in a single day, with iShares ( Blackrock ) receiving 26,604 ETH (approximately $104 million), for a current holding of 2,987,576 ETH (approximately $11.67 billion).
