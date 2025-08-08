ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
2025 Recap
On August 6, 2025, a federal jury issued a mixed verdict in the case brought against Roman Storm, co‑founder of Tornado Cash. Jurors deadlocked on the most serious allegations—conspiracy to commit money laundering and conspiracy to violate sanctions—and returned a conviction only on a lesser charge: conspiracy to operate an unlicensed money transmitting business. This […]On August 6, 2025, a federal jury issued a mixed verdict in the case brought against Roman Storm, co‑founder of Tornado Cash. Jurors deadlocked on the most serious allegations—conspiracy to commit money laundering and conspiracy to violate sanctions—and returned a conviction only on a lesser charge: conspiracy to operate an unlicensed money transmitting business. This […]

Roman Storm’s Tornado Cash Verdict: What It Means for Crypto

Author: Bitcoin.com NewsSource: Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/08 16:30
Storm Trade
STORM$0.00812+0.74%

On August 6, 2025, a federal jury issued a mixed verdict in the case brought against Roman Storm, co‑founder of Tornado Cash. Jurors deadlocked on the most serious allegations—conspiracy to commit money laundering and conspiracy to violate sanctions—and returned a conviction only on a lesser charge: conspiracy to operate an unlicensed money transmitting business. This verdict could change crypto in the US.

The following opinion editorial was written by Alex Forehand and Michael Handelsman for Kelman.Law.

The Verdict: Key Points

Hung Jury on Major Counts: After several days of deliberation, jurors were unable to unanimously agree on the money laundering and sanctions evasion counts—each carrying potential sentences of up to 20 years. As a result, those charges ended in a partial mistrial.

Conviction for Unlicensed Money Transmitting Business: The jury did find Storm guilty of running an unlicensed money transmitting business, which may carry a sentence of up to five years. Importantly, this count has no ties to allegations of illicit funds or hackers.

Remand Denied: Prosecutors urged Storm’s remand to custody post-verdict, citing alleged immigration misconduct, Russian ties, and substantial crypto holdings. But the court declined, instead allowing Storm to remain free on bail pending sentencing. Judge Katherine Failla concluded he was not a flight risk, stressing his strong U.S. ties and the ongoing legal process.

Distinguishing Software

At the heart of the case against Roman Storm was a central—and unresolved—legal question: Can the development and publication of open-source, autonomous software constitute a criminal act if others use it for unlawful purposes?

Storm’s defense team made clear that Tornado Cash, once deployed, operated without any custodial control or discretionary decision-making by its creators. Like Bitcoin or BitTorrent, the Tornado Cash protocol was permissionless and immutable—meaning no one, not even its founders, could reverse or moderate its use.

In this light, Storm’s role was likened more to that of a software engineer than a financial service provider. He did not custody user funds, did not profit from specific transactions, and did not design Tornado Cash to promote crime. Instead, the tool offered on-chain privacy, serving both lawful users seeking anonymity (e.g., activists, whistleblowers, and high-net-worth individuals) and, admittedly, some bad actors.

The jury’s inability to convict Storm on the most serious charges—money laundering and sanctions evasion—highlights what many observers saw throughout the trial: a fundamental discomfort with the government’s theory of liability.

While prosecutors argued that Storm had “aided and abetted” foreign hackers by building a tool they later used, jurors appeared hesitant to draw a straight line between code publication and criminal facilitation. The law has long distinguished between active participation in illegal conduct and the creation of neutral tools that might be misused—a distinction that seemed to resonate with at least some jurors.

Importantly, the deadlocked counts suggest that the jury was not convinced that Storm had the requisite intent or control to support criminal liability under money laundering or sanctions laws. If anything, this signals that courts and juries may remain divided on how far U.S. criminal law should stretch to cover decentralized technology and its developers.

In the crypto community, this outcome may be read as a partial validation of the idea that “code is law”—and that accountability must be grounded in provable conduct, not speculation or guilt by association.

Broader Implications for the Crypto Industry

This case has already become a bellwether for privacy tools, DeFi platforms, and open-source development, and the implications for the crypto industry are far-reaching.

If software developers can be held criminally liable for deploying code that others use for unlawful purposes, then the chilling effect on innovation could be enormous. Projects involving mixers, zero-knowledge proofs, multi-party computation, and other privacy-preserving protocols could face existential legal risk—not for what they do, but for how someone else might use them.

Furthermore, this conviction—albeit limited—raises questions about how regulators interpret “money transmission” in a non-custodial setting. Traditionally, transmission has required the receipt and transfer of funds on behalf of another. Yet Storm was convicted for merely developing and launching a protocol that enabled peer-to-protocol interactions, with no discretion over those interactions. If upheld, this precedent could effectively broaden the definition of “money transmitter” to include software developers.

Many in the industry are now watching the sentencing and appeal closely, as the outcome could shape how projects are built and launched moving forward. At stake is not just one developer’s fate, but the future of decentralized privacy and the limits of criminal liability in a permissionless ecosystem.

What This Case Means

Vindication on the major accusations of laundering and sanctions violations shows that Storm’s role as a software developer was clearly distinguished from actual criminal conduct. The lone guilty verdict reflects a narrower legal interpretation of “money transmitting,” not a judgment on criminal intent or illicit motivations. This underscores the importance of preserving decentralization and open-source development without exposure to overbroad criminal liability.

Storm’s case remains one of the most significant tests yet of how U.S. law interprets decentralized software and the boundaries of criminal intent on technical pathways.

What’s Next

While there is yet to be a date set for sentencing, sentencing usually occurs in the coming months following a verdict. However, Storm’s legal team plans to challenge the guilty count, arguing it mischaracterizes software development and fails to meet statutory requirements.

Because the other two counts ended in a partial mistrial, the DOJ has the option of getting a second bite at the apple. Thus, the DOJ may either retry Storm on the other two counts or proceed directly to sentencing after consultation internally.

Conclusion

Roman Storm’s partial victory—escaping conviction on the most serious charges—represents critical recognition of the defense’s argument: Tornado Cash is privacy-preserving software, not a criminal enterprise. While the unlicensed transmission conviction remains, Storm and his team remain committed to appealing and clarifying this legal precedent to defend software developers and blockchain innovation.


This article originally appeared at Kelman.law.

Market Opportunity
Storm Trade Logo
Storm Trade Price(STORM)
$0.00812
$0.00812$0.00812
-0.61%
USD
Storm Trade (STORM) Live Price Chart
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Bitcoin’s Price Recovery Revives Profit Margins For Short-Term Whales, Rally To Extend?

Bitcoin’s Price Recovery Revives Profit Margins For Short-Term Whales, Rally To Extend?

The post Bitcoin’s Price Recovery Revives Profit Margins For Short-Term Whales, Rally To Extend? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin’s Price Recovery Revives Profit Margins For Short-Term Whales, Rally To Extend? | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Godspower Owie is my name, and I work for the news platforms NewsBTC and Bitcoinist. I sometimes like to think of myself as an explorer since I enjoy exploring new places, learning new things, especially valuable ones, and meeting new people who have an impact on my life, no matter how small. I value my family, friends, career, and time. Really, those are most likely the most significant aspects of every person’s existence. Not illusions, but dreams are what I pursue. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-revives-sth-profit-margins/
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 07:33
SharpLink earned 438 ETH in staking rewards last week, bringing its total to over 10,000 ETH.

SharpLink earned 438 ETH in staking rewards last week, bringing its total to over 10,000 ETH.

PANews reported on January 7th that SharpLink (SBET) disclosed that it earned 438 ETH through Ethereum staking last week, equivalent to approximately $1.4 million
Share
PANews2026/01/07 09:13
North America Sees $2.3T in Crypto

North America Sees $2.3T in Crypto

The post North America Sees $2.3T in Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes North America received $2.3 trillion in crypto value between July 2024 and June 2025, representing 26% of global activity. Tokenized U.S. treasuries saw assets under management (AUM) grow from $2 billion to over $7 billion in the last twelve months. U.S.-listed Bitcoin ETFs now account for over $120 billion in AUM, signaling strong institutional demand for the asset. . North America has established itself as a major center for cryptocurrency activity, with significant transaction volumes recorded over the past year. The region’s growth highlights an increasing institutional and retail interest in digital assets, particularly within the United States. According to a new report from blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis published on September 17, North America received $2.3 trillion in cryptocurrency value between July 2024 and June 2025. This volume represents 26% of all global transaction activity during that period. The report suggests this activity was influenced by a more favorable regulatory outlook and institutional trading strategies. A peak in monthly value was recorded in December 2024, when an estimated $244 billion was transferred in a single month. ETFs and Tokenization Drive Adoption The rise of spot Bitcoin BTC $115 760 24h volatility: 0.5% Market cap: $2.30 T Vol. 24h: $43.60 B ETFs has been a significant factor in the market’s expansion. U.S.-listed Bitcoin ETFs now hold over $120 billion in assets under management (AUM), making up a large portion of the roughly $180 billion held globally. The strong demand is reflected in a recent resumption of inflows, although the products are not without their detractors, with author Robert Kiyosaki calling ETFs “for losers.” The market for tokenized real-world assets also saw notable growth. While funds holding tokenized U.S. treasuries expanded their AUM from approximately $2 billion to more than $7 billion, the trend is expanding into other asset classes.…
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:07

Trending News

More

Bitcoin’s Price Recovery Revives Profit Margins For Short-Term Whales, Rally To Extend?

SharpLink earned 438 ETH in staking rewards last week, bringing its total to over 10,000 ETH.

North America Sees $2.3T in Crypto

Nvidia CEO: Explosive AI Compute Demand Could Squeeze GPU Supply—Implications for Crypto Miners

Uphold’s Massive 1.59 Billion XRP Holdings Shocks Community, CEO Reveals The Real Owners

Quick Reads

More

114514 (114514) Price Performance: Short- and Long-Term Analysis

114514 (114514) Price in USD: Latest Market Data & Live Chart

114514 (114514) Price Analysis Report

114514 Futures Trading: Risks and Rewards

114514 (114514) Year-to-Date (YTD) Price Change: Market Overview

Crypto Prices

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$92,986.90
$92,986.90$92,986.90

-0.70%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,274.98
$3,274.98$3,274.98

+0.08%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$2.2755
$2.2755$2.2755

-3.14%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$140.13
$140.13$140.13

-1.03%

DOGE Logo

DOGE

DOGE

$0.14870
$0.14870$0.14870

-0.86%