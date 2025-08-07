Roman Storm And Legal Team Will Fight Guilty Charge Until He Is “Fully Vindicated”

Roman Storm and his legal team will fight to get him “fully vindicated” after a Manhattan jury found the Tornado Cash developer guilty of conspiring to operate an unlicensed money transmitting business.

The jury deliberated for four days after a three-week trial, but was unable to reach a unanimous verdict on the remaining charges against Storm. These charges were conspiracy to commit money laundering and conspiracy to violate international sanctions.

“We are grateful the jury did not convict Roman for violating sanctions or laundering money,” said Storm’s lawyer, Brian Klein.

Storm And Lawyers Intend To Fight Guilty Charge

Klein went on to say that there are still “serious legal issues” with the charge Storm was found guilty on.

According to Alex Urbelis, general counsel for the Ethereum Name Service, the jury doesn’t seem to fully understand “the crucial divide between custodial and non-custodial systems.” This distinction, according to Urbelis, “should make a conviction here possible.”

Following the guilty charge, Storm’s lawyer said that they expect him to be “fully vindicated” and will not stop fighting until this happens.

Storm himself seems to want to keep fighting the charge as well. According to reporter Eleanor Terret, who spoke with the developer outside the courtroom, Storm sees the outcome as “a big win.”

He added that he also doesn’t agree with the charge, adding “we’re going to fight it all the way.”

Storm Not Seen As A Flight Risk

Following the verdict from the jury, prosecutors tried to get the Tornado Cash developer, who is currently out on bail, remanded to prison while he awaits sentencing.

They argued that he is from Russia, has advised people on how to cheat the immigration system, and has the financial means to flee the US.

Storm’s legal team pushed back and told the judge that their client has already surrendered his passport, adding that he also has deep family ties to the US.

The judge agreed with Storm’s team and let him go on bail.