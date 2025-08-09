Coinbase Rolls out DEX Trading for Millions of Assets With Built-in Self-Custody

Coinbase is unleashing instant access to millions of onchain assets directly in its app, transforming U.S. crypto trading with seamless DEX integration, zero friction, and unprecedented market reach.

From 300 to Millions: Coinbase Opens the Floodgates With Built-in Base DEX Trading

Crypto exchange Coinbase (Nasdaq: COIN) announced on Aug. 8, 2025, that it has begun rolling out decentralized exchange (DEX) trading directly within its app, enabling U.S. users—excluding those in New York state—to access millions of onchain assets. Chief executive Brian Armstrong stated on social media platform X:

The company also emphasized in its release: “Coinbase is now unlocking a new era of access, going from just 300 assets yesterday to millions before long, all tradable through the simple and familiar interface you already know.” The rollout will initially focus on Base-native tokens, including those from Virtuals AI Agents, Reserve Protocol DTFs, SoSoValue Indices, Auki Labs, and Super Champs, with more added in stages to ensure platform reliability.

The DEX integration includes a built-in self-custody wallet, removes the complexity of decentralized protocols, and covers network fees to make transactions more accessible. Users will be able to trade through DEXs such as Aerodrome and Uniswap without leaving the Coinbase app, while DEX aggregators will search across liquidity pools to secure the best available pricing.

To mitigate risk, Coinbase will block tokens flagged as malicious or fraudulent by trusted third-party vendors. Over the coming weeks, the platform will expand coverage to the full range of Base assets, followed by support for other networks starting with Solana, and eventually more international markets.

This initiative also introduces a new distribution model for token issuers. Projects launching on Base can connect with millions of Coinbase users within about an hour of being indexed, bypassing the delays of centralized exchange listings. While skeptics warn of the potential risks from unvetted tokens in a DEX environment, proponents argue that faster access to innovative projects strengthens the decentralized ecosystem and provides competitive advantages for early adopters.