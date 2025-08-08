[LIVE] Crypto News Today, Aug. 8: XRP Price Soars 11% As Ripple And SEC End Legal Battle, Trump Opens Crypto To 401k Pensions, Van De Poppe Sees 500% Altcoin Pump

Live Crypto News: Stay Ahead With The Latest Updates
The XRP price surged 11% after its legal battle with the SEC ended, Donald Trump signed an executive order that opens crypto to 401(k) pensions, and Michael van de Poppe predicts a 200% to 500% altcoin pump. Follow more live updates below.
