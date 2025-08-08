ExchangeDEX+
[LIVE] Crypto News Today, Aug. 8: XRP Price Soars 11% As Ripple And SEC End Legal Battle, Trump Opens Crypto To 401k Pensions, Van De Poppe Sees 500% Altcoin Pump

Author: InsidebitcoinsSource: Insidebitcoins
2025/08/08 16:55
Live Crypto News: Stay Ahead With The Latest Updates

The XRP price surged 11% after its legal battle with the SEC ended, Donald Trump signed an executive order that opens crypto to 401(k) pensions, and Michael van de Poppe predicts a 200% to 500% altcoin pump. Follow more live updates below.

Tether Gold Introduces Scudo: A New On‑Chain Gold Unit

Tether Gold Introduces Scudo: A New On‑Chain Gold Unit

Tether Gold has launched Scudo, a new on‑chain denomination where 1 Scudo = 1/1000 of XAU₮, making tokenized gold more divisible, accessible, and easier to use for everyday transactions.
Polymarket: Odds of Strategy (MicroStrategy) MSCI Delisting Drop to 11%

Polymarket: Odds of Strategy (MicroStrategy) MSCI Delisting Drop to 11%

Prediction market Polymarket shows the odds of Michael Saylor's Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) being delisted from MSCI by March 31 have fallen sharply to 11%, signaling growing confidence the company will remain in the index.
Why Crypto‑Treasury Stocks Can Underperform Bitcoin

Why Crypto‑Treasury Stocks Can Underperform Bitcoin

Crypto‑treasury stocks often crash much harder than Bitcoin itself during risk‑off periods—not because Bitcoin is weaker, but because these stocks embed equity leverage, financing risk, and broader market exposure. They are hit by a double beta (crypto volatility + equity sell‑offs), while Bitcoin, with no balance sheet or debt, avoids many of these structural pressures.
