[LIVE] Crypto News Today, Aug. 8: XRP Price Soars 11% As Ripple And SEC End Legal Battle, Trump Opens Crypto To 401k Pensions, Van De Poppe Sees 500% Altcoin Pump Author: Insidebitcoins Source: Insidebitcoins 2025/08/08 16:55 Share

The XRP price surged 11% after its legal battle with the SEC ended, Donald Trump signed an executive order that opens crypto to 401(k) pensions, and Michael van de Poppe predicts a 200% to 500% altcoin pump. Follow more live updates below.

Market Opportunity OFFICIAL TRUMP Price (TRUMP) $5.487 $5.487 $5.487 -0.57% 1D 7D 1M 3M 1Y YTD ALL USD OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP) Live Price Chart Buy TRUMP Now