A whale in a certain band bought 2,045 ETH five hours ago at an average price of $4,057.6.

PANews reported on August 9th that @ai_9684xtpa monitored the trading volume. Five hours ago, the whale pfm.eth spent 2.917 million USDC and 5.39 million USDT to buy 2,045 ETH at an average price of $4,057.6. Over the past 24 hours, it has chased the rally and purchased 2,802 ETH (US$11.297 million) on-chain at an average price of $4,032.
