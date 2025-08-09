Ibiza Final Boss Shows Memecoin Market Is Still Alive

The token, which took the meme of a guy having the time of his life in Ibiza, made popular as the Ibiza Final Boss, has risen over 1,600% since it was included on Coingecko, showing that while BTC and ETH dominate the headlines, memecoins are still a thing.

Ibiza Final Boss Shows Memecoins Can Still Entice

The case of Ibiza Final Boss, a meme token derived from the meme of the same name, has shown that meme coins still have legs to attract capital. The token that piggybacked on a meme born out of a video where Jack Kay, a man from Newcastle, was seen having the time of his life while clubbing in Ibiza, has received serious gains.

The token, launched on Solana with the ticker BOSS, has managed to rise from almost 0 to nearly $0.05 in just days, riding on the popularity of Kay’s antics and particular hairstyle. The token has over 20,000 holders, and Kay is set to become a local celebrity due to his newfound notoriety.

Following in the footsteps of viral social media celebrities like Hawk Tuah Girl, Kay is now returning to Ibiza after spending just one day in Newcastle, to take advantage of his fame.

PR expert Mayah Riaz chimed in about the next steps Kay must follow to quickly cash in on the meme before it dies out.

She stated:

These activities are likely to fuel the meme’s popularity and push the token even higher. BOSS has seen trading volumes of over $50 million in the last 24 hours.

The Ibiza Final Boss meme and token combination shows that, while the memecoin mania has likely subsided and headlines are focused on Bitcoin Treasury Companies (BTCs) and state-level adoption, there is still room for this kind of adoption in the crypto ecosystem.

