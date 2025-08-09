The “whale with a 75% win rate in four ETH battles” has closed all its positions, resulting in a loss of $20.73 million in shorting ETH

PANews reported on August 9th that according to on-chain analyst Ember, a whale with a 75% win rate in four ETH battles did not add to their positions after their positions were liquidated this afternoon, instead closing all of them. This short position resulted in a loss of $20.73 million USD.
According to previous news , a whale was liquidated in the early morning and his short position of more than 10,000 ETH was forcibly closed, and the current loss is about 19 million US dollars.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.