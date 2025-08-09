ExchangeDEX+
Analysts say $1k in LILPEPE, AAVE, and ENA could grow to $20k as Ethereum targets a $6k price surge. #partnercontentAnalysts say $1k in LILPEPE, AAVE, and ENA could grow to $20k as Ethereum targets a $6k price surge. #partnercontent

$1k in these three ETH-based cryptos could deliver $20k profit before Ethereum hits $6k

Author: Crypto.newsSource: Crypto.news
2025/08/09 17:23
Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

Analysts say $1k in LILPEPE, AAVE, and ENA could grow to $20k as Ethereum targets a $6k price surge.

Table of Contents

  • Little Pepe: Infrastructure-driven potential in the meme ecosystem
  • Aave: Durability in fluctuating market states
  • Ethena: Expanding ecosystem in the face of price pressure
  • Conclusion
Summary
  • $1k in three ETH tokens could yield $20k as ETH eyes $6k in 2025.
  • Little Pepe leads these token picks with Layer-2 speed and no tax.
  • It blends Layer-2 speed, DAO governance and memecoin utility tools.

Investors are closely monitoring Ethereum-based assets that show high growth potential ahead of Ethereum’s projected price climb to $6,000. According to market analysts, a carefully timed $1,000 allocation across three promising ETH-based tokens — Little Pepe (LILPEPE), Aave (AAVE), and Ethena (ENA) — may result in returns up to $20,000. 

This forecast considers current market trends, platform innovations, and growing adoption across key crypto segments.

Little Pepe: Infrastructure-driven potential in the meme ecosystem

Little Pepe has emerged as a notable ETH-based token in the memecoin space. The project integrates Layer-2 scalability, operating on an Ethereum Virtual Machine-compatible blockchain to reduce transaction fees and improve speeds. 

Having a total supply of 100 billion tokens, the project has segmented its allocations: 26.5 billion to presale and the remainder to go into staking rewards, liquidity, centralized exchange reserves, and chain reserves. Such design decisions imply a long-term plan as opposed to short-term buzz. 

Some of the distinctive aspects of Little Pepe are the sniper bot protection, 0 trading tax, and running on a DAO governance structure. Future utility tools, such as a meme launchpad and NFT market, are in line with increasing interest in memecoins, offering appealing practicality.

Even though not all features are live yet, Little Pepe is already building serious momentum. With its Ethereum-compatible Layer 2 and utility-first approach, it’s shaping up to be more than just a meme.

The LILPEPE token is currently in Stage 9 of its presale, priced at $0.0018 per token. So far, the project has raised over $15.21 million out of its $16.475 million hard cap, with the next stage 10 price set at $0.0019. Over 10.55 billion tokens have already been sold out of the total 26.5 billion allocated to presale (which is 26.5% of the 100 billion total supply).

Investor interest has been driven by its fair-launch structure, which started at $0.0010 in Stage 1 and has gradually increased each stage to the current price of $0.0018, marking an 80% jump.

Liquidity locking, renouncement of ownership, and dedication of 26.5 percent of the tokens to presale without a tax policy have helped the project establish the initial image of being secure and decentralized. These factors minimize these risks that are usually involved with such tokens, and this makes it a potential for high returns.

Aave: Durability in fluctuating market states

Aave (AAVE) remains a stable element of decentralized finance. As of August 3, AAVE recorded a slight increase and was trading at $253.60 after a very dicey day. The asset had a downward turn in the morning of the day to hit a low of $245 before a steady rise later. The token has a market cap of $3.93 billion with a 24-hour trading volume of $344 million.

The total value locked (TVL) portrays the protocol at a healthy position of $31.92 billion, which means that DeFi users hold their trust. The circulating supply of 15.2 million tokens ensures that the core lending services keep Aave relevant to the market. Despite the modest trading, the asset is robust in its response to the volatility in the larger market, which makes it a stable ETH-based alternative in a diversified crypto portfolio.

Ethena: Expanding ecosystem in the face of price pressure

Ethena (ENA) has lost 3.44% of its price in the past 24 hours, and it currently stands at $0.5436. Market cap fell to $3.55 billion, and the daily trading volume fell to only $905 million. Nevertheless, Ethena still has a total value locked of $8.91 billion and has several users with over 72,000 wallet addresses.

The fact that trading volume has continued to decrease shows that the market remains cautious in the short term. Nonetheless, the fact that Ethena has been able to maintain numbers in terms of TVL and active users afterward indicates its potential to recover as the mood shifts more in the market. Once combined with future infrastructure deployment, as well as other previously mentioned developments, this renders ENA as one of the ETH-based assets with a potential upside until Ethereum hits the 6k price mark.

Conclusion

Although Ethereum shows no signs of slowing down, there is a group of ETH-based tokens with good chances to earn a profit, i.e., Little Pepe, Aave, and Ethena. Market projections indicate that the investor who puts money in these three assets, probably with a rate of $1000, could receive up to $20,000 in returns, provided that Ethereum reaches the highest rate projected at 6000 dollars. Having protocol stability, decentralized-like features, and roadmap-based development, these projects have been monitored by investors regarding strategic exposure.

For more information about LILPEPE, visit the official website.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. Neither crypto.news nor the author of this article endorses any product mentioned on this page. Users should conduct their own research before taking any action related to the company.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

