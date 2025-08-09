Billions Network — active in the project with an eye on the drop

In this article:
1. Guide to completing the activities
2. Conclusion
Billions Network is a platform for secure verification of users and AI agents while preserving privacy.
At the time of writing, the project has launched several activities that allow participants to farm points. Discord roles and an ambassador program are also available.
The project has raised $30 million in funding from Coinbase Ventures, Polychain Capital, Polygon Labs, and others.
In this guide, we’ll cover which activities are worth doing in the project with a focus on the airdrop.
- Go to the website, sign up with your email, and join the project’s Discord:
Home page. Data: Billions
- Further down the page, complete social tasks, dailies, and connect your EVM wallet, X, and Discord:
Task completion. Data: Billions
3. To participate in the ambassador program, fill out the form — you’ll need to post tweets, threads, and other content about the project. Also, farm roles in Discord: Billions Genesis — for holding the Billions Genesis NFT; Beta Tester — for beta testing Billions; Meme Master and Content Creator — for creating content; Super OG, OG, and Real Human — for being active in chats.
At the time of writing, there is no exact information about the rewards. However, it is highly likely that the points will be converted into the project’s tokens at TGE. Therefore, stay active in the project and aim for the airdrop.
Follow the project’s social media to stay up to date with important updates.
Highlights:
- no costs for participation;
- points;
- be active in Discord.
