Synthetix founder: sUSD is expected to fully return to its anchor at the end of the month

PANews reported on August 9th that Synthetix founder Kain posted on the X platform: "(The price) is coming back soon. This period has been difficult, but I am optimistic that it will fully return to the anchor by the end of the month, when the mainnet pre-deposit activity will be launched, and finally get us back on track." sUSD previously de-anchored due to Synthetix's introduction of a shared debt pool mechanism in SIP-420, falling to as low as $0.73.
