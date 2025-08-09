A short-selling ENA address has suffered a floating loss of $3.288 million and added 1.6 million USDC margin yesterday.

PANews reported on August 9th that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Ai Yi, the address that shorted ENA 5x has suffered a floating loss of US$3.288 million since the end of July this year. His ENA short position opening price was US$0.5236 (current price US$0.7328); in addition, he also shorted a package of Ethereum ecosystem tokens including ETH/LDO/MKR/CRV, with a cumulative floating loss of US$2.84 million. In order to avoid liquidation, he added 1.6 million USDC margin to Hyperliquid since yesterday.
