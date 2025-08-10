ExchangeDEX+
Few tokens have hit 10,000% in weeks since SHIB, but this one could do it in 2025

Author: Crypto.newsSource: Crypto.news
2025/08/10 03:05

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

Little Pepe raises $15.3m in presale, surging 80% and analysts are eyeing $1 before this years ends.

Table of Contents

  • Little Pepe: Stage 9 presale now live, over $15 million raised
  • Built on a High-Speed Layer 2 Network
  • Launchpad access and protections for fair trading
  • Growing interest and positive outlook
  • Independent audit confirms strength of project
  • $777,000 token giveaway underway
Summary
  • Little Pepe hits Stage 9 presale, raising $15.3m with its price up 80%
  • The token is going viral for its layer-2 tech, Launchpad tools, and anti-sniping feature.
  • Analysts see Little Pepe possibly reaching $1 in 2025 amid surging demand.

Momentum like this doesn’t happen by chance. In just weeks, Little Pepe (SHIB) recently surged through eight presale stages ahead of schedule, with stage 9 now priced at $0.0018, up 80% from where it began. 

With over $15.3 million raised and 10.6 billion tokens sold in less time than projected, this project is moving faster than most expected. Investors entering at this stage are locking in a 66.67% return by the time it hits exchanges at $0.003, but that’s just the beginning. 

Analysts are already eyeing a potential climb towards $1 in 2025. Some predictions even point higher, citing accelerating demand, community growth, and exchange momentum as key drivers. If early performance is any indication, Little Pepe may not just meet expectations; it might blow past them.

Little Pepe: Stage 9 presale now live, over $15 million raised

Little Pepe has entered Stage 9 of its ongoing presale, continuing its upward momentum with over 10.6 billion tokens already purchased. Total contributions have now surpassed $15.3 million, and the token price sits at $0.0018, an 80% increase from the earliest presale round. 

This rising demand reflects a strong wave of ongoing interest as the project builds toward launch.

Built on a High-Speed Layer 2 Network

Little Pepe is powered by a custom-developed Layer 2 blockchain that’s designed to process transactions quickly and efficiently, with minimal fees and no performance bottlenecks. The network architecture is optimized to support high volumes and real-world use without the slowdowns that have challenged other chains.

Launchpad access and protections for fair trading

Included in the ecosystem is the LILPEPE Launchpad, a straightforward platform that makes it easier for creators to deploy their own tokens directly on the network. Built-in tools help streamline the process from start to finish. 

To support a fair trading environment when Little Pepe hits public markets, anti-sniping protections will be in place to limit the influence of bots during early trading activity.

Growing interest and positive outlook

With eight presale stages already fully sold out, interest continues to accelerate. Analysts have started to take notice, with some projections suggesting that the token could see a significant rise post-launch, with $1 mentioned as a potential long-term target. 

The recent CoinMarketCap listing has also helped the project gain wider visibility, allowing more people to follow its progress and access up-to-date information.

Independent audit confirms strength of project

An audit conducted by Freshcoins.io reviewed LILPEPE’s smart contracts and supporting infrastructure. The project received a trust score of 81.55, highlighting its focus on security, reliability, and well-structured systems. This third-party assessment adds another layer of credibility to what’s already shaping up to be a solid foundation.

$777,000 token giveaway underway

To celebrate this milestone in the presale, Little Pepe is running a major giveaway. Ten participants will be selected to receive $77,000 worth of LILPEPE tokens each. To enter, users simply need to invest a minimum of $100 during the presale and complete a few short social engagement steps. Additional tasks can be completed to increase the odds of being chosen.

Little Pepe is quickly becoming one of the most talked-about memecoins of the year. At $0.0018 in Stage 9, investors still have a chance to secure a 66.67% return before the token lists at $0.003, and that’s just the short-term upside. With $15.3 million raised, 10.6 billion tokens sold, and a growing community behind it, some believe this could be the next memecoin to pull off a 10,000% run like SHIB. 

Throw in a custom-built Layer 2 network, a fresh audit, and a $777,000 giveaway, and the momentum speaks for itself. Investors thinking about jumping in, now could be the time before the next stage fills up.

To learn more about Little Pepe, visit the website, Telegram, and X.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. Neither crypto.news nor the author of this article endorses any product mentioned on this page. Users should conduct their own research before taking any action related to the company.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

