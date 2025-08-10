ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
2025 Recap
Despite Ethereum’s price surge and a record-setting $2.5 million CryptoPunks sale, the NFT market is in steep retreat — with sales down 11% to $134.9 million.Despite Ethereum’s price surge and a record-setting $2.5 million CryptoPunks sale, the NFT market is in steep retreat — with sales down 11% to $134.9 million.

Punk plummet: NFT sales slide despite record Ethereum prices

Author: Crypto.newsSource: Crypto.news
2025/08/10 03:00
AINFT
NFT$0.0000003705+0.21%

Despite Ethereum’s price surge and a record-setting $2.5 million CryptoPunks sale, the NFT market is in steep retreat — with sales down 11% to $134.9 million and buyer and seller counts collapsing by about 90%, signaling a sharp contraction in participation across nearly all major blockchains.

Summary
  • NFT sales declined 11% to $134.9 million despite Ethereum’s 19% price surge.
  • Market participation collapsed with buyer and seller counts dropping by approximately 90%.
  • CryptoPunks #1021 set a new high-water mark with a 720 ETH sale worth $2.5 million.

Where are all the NFT buyers?

According to data from CryptoSlam, market participation has contracted with NFT buyers plummeting by 89.83% to 73,900, and NFT sellers falling by 91.14% to 42,878. NFT transactions have increased by 1.60% to 1,781,919.

This slump comes at a time when Bitcoin (BTC) price has dropped to the $116,000 level.

At the same time, Ethereum (ETH) has shown a spike of 19% in the last seven days to $4,100. The global crypto market cap is now $3.93 trillion, up from last week.

Ethereum maintains its dominance in sales

Ethereum has maintained its dominant position with $58.5 million in sales, though declining 23.43% from the previous week. Ethereum’s wash trading has fallen by 61.64% to $5.5 million.

Polygon (POL) has climbed to second place with $17.8 million, surging 56.90%. Bitcoin holds third position with $14.2 million, down 19.47%.

BNB Chain (BNB) has risen to fourth place with $13.6 million, jumping 33.54%. Mythos Chain sits in fifth with $9.6 million, declining 1.75%. Solana (SOL) rounds out the top six with $8.2 million, falling 33.49%.

Punk plummet: NFT sales slide despite record Ethereum prices - 1

The buyer count has dropped across all major blockchains, with Polygon leading the drop at 97.43%, followed by BNB Chain at 95.64% and Bitcoin at 94.41%.

Courtyard on Polygon has reclaimed the top spot in collection rankings with $15.9 million in sales, surging 67.72%. The collection has seen growth in transactions (117.90%) and buyers (152.55%).

CryptoPunks has fallen to second place with $11.4 million, declining 43.68%. The collection has experienced drops across all metrics including transactions (56.52%), buyers (39.13%), and sellers (54.10%).

Pudgy Penguins show modest recovery

Pudgy Penguins holds third position with $4.9 million, showing modest recovery with 12.76% growth. Despite the overall market decline, this collection has maintained stability.

SpinNFTBox on BNB Chain has entered the top five with $4.6 million, exploding by 56.31%. The collection is dominated by a single seller despite having 838 buyers.

DMarket sits in fifth place with $4.5 million, declining 2.64%. Sorare has entered the rankings in sixth with $4 million, falling 43.54%. Guild of Guardians Heroes rounds out the top seven with $3.8 million, down 0.82%.

Notable high-value sales from this week include:

  • CryptoPunks #1021 sold for 720 ETH ($2,569,908)
  • CryptoPunks #9797 sold for 140 ETH ($503,547)
  • CryptoPunks #7414 sold for 100 ETH ($341,596)
  • CryptoPunks #7211 sold for 75 ETH ($292,320)
  • CryptoPunks #3291 sold for 72 ETH ($281,019)
Market Opportunity
AINFT Logo
AINFT Price(NFT)
$0.0000003705
$0.0000003705$0.0000003705
+0.13%
USD
AINFT (NFT) Live Price Chart
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Myriad Moves: Odds Rise on XRP All-Time High, Plummet on Bitcoin Dominance

Myriad Moves: Odds Rise on XRP All-Time High, Plummet on Bitcoin Dominance

Top markets on Myriad this week include predictions on XRP’s next milestone price, Bitcoin dominance, and OpenSea’s pending token launch.
Share
Coinstats2025/09/19 01:35
Santiment: $100K Bitcoin Call Frenzy Signals Contrarian Risk

Santiment: $100K Bitcoin Call Frenzy Signals Contrarian Risk

On‑chain and derivatives data from Santiment show a classic contrarian warning signal: after Bitcoin pushed above $94.4K, demand for $100,000 call options surged, a pattern that has historically preceded short‑term pullbacks when crowd greed peaks.
Share
MEXC NEWS2026/01/07 13:30
Coinbase Shares Jump 8% After Goldman Sachs Upgrade

Coinbase Shares Jump 8% After Goldman Sachs Upgrade

Coinbase (COIN) stock rallied 8% after Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares to “Buy” and raised its price target to $303, citing strong growth prospects across crypto infrastructure, tokenization, and prediction markets.
Share
MEXC NEWS2026/01/07 13:28

Trending News

More

Myriad Moves: Odds Rise on XRP All-Time High, Plummet on Bitcoin Dominance

Santiment: $100K Bitcoin Call Frenzy Signals Contrarian Risk

Coinbase Shares Jump 8% After Goldman Sachs Upgrade

U.S. Community Banks Push to Close GENIUS Act Stablecoin “Yield Loophole”

Morgan Stanley Files S‑1 to Launch Spot Bitcoin ETF and Separate Solana Trust

Quick Reads

More

What is rainbowfish FISH? An Introduction to Cryptocurrency

What is SolThe Trophy Tomato SOLTOMATO? An Introduction to Cryptocurrency

What is Brevis BREV-BASE (BREV)? An Introduction to Cryptocurrency

What is The White Whale WHITEWHALE? An Introduction to Cryptocurrency

What is BREV-BSC BREV-BSC? An Introduction to Cryptocurrency

Crypto Prices

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$92,765.99
$92,765.99$92,765.99

-0.94%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,255.86
$3,255.86$3,255.86

-0.50%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$2.2524
$2.2524$2.2524

-4.13%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$139.01
$139.01$139.01

-1.82%

DOGE Logo

DOGE

DOGE

$0.14771
$0.14771$0.14771

-1.52%