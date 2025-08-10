ExchangeDEX+
DOT Miners unveils special XRP, DOGE cloud mining program to drive passive crypto income

Author: Crypto.news
2025/08/10 04:46
Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

DOT Miners launches cloud mining for XRP and DOGE holders, offering up to $9,800 daily passive income.

Table of Contents

  • Getting started in minutes with a bonus to kick off
  • Why DOT Miners stands out
  • Referral rewards: Building an income network
  • About DOT Miners
Summary
  • DOT Miners offers XRP and DOGE holders cloud mining with up to $9,800 daily.
  • With no rigs needed, users can mine BTC and ETH via smart contracts with flexible plans.
  • Earn passive income plus 4.5% referral commissions with DOT Miners’ platform.

In today’s volatile market climate, simply holding digital assets is no longer enough for many investors seeking consistent growth. Recognizing this shift, DOT Miners has rolled out a dedicated cloud mining program designed specifically for XRP and DOGE holders — promising a streamlined path to passive earnings, with top-tier plans offering returns up to $9,800 per day.

DOT Miners unveils special XRP, DOGE cloud mining program to drive passive crypto income - 1

The new initiative allows participants to bypass the traditional hurdles of crypto mining. No rigs to purchase, no complex setups, no sleepless nights managing hardware. Instead, users deposit their XRP or DOGE directly into smart contract–powered mining agreements. 

These contracts channel liquidity into BTC and ETH markets, aiming to optimize profits while insulating investors from the operational challenges of price swings.

Getting started in minutes with a bonus to kick off

Opening an account takes seconds. New members receive a $15 welcome credit to test-drive the system before committing their own funds. The platform offers flexible contract tiers, tailored to fit both cautious first-time users and high-volume traders:

  • Novice Miner — $100 for 2 days | $3.50 daily | $107 total return
  • Starter Miner — $550 for 7 days | $6.71 daily | $596.97 total return
  • Pro Miner — $3,100 for 20 days | $42.78 daily | $3,955.60 total return
  • Pro Miner Plus — $5,100 for 35 days | $74.97 daily | $7,723.95 total return
  • Prime Miner — $10,000 for 43 days | $156 daily | $16,708 total return
  • Elite Prime Miner — $30,000 for 45 days | $537 daily | $54,165 total return
  • Quantum Miner — $150,000 for 47 days | $3,000 daily | $291,000 total return

Earnings are calculated and credited automatically every day. At the end of each contract, the full principal is returned, making the process both predictable and stress-free.

Why DOT Miners stands out

  1. Regulatory Compliance & Transparency — Headquartered in the UK, DOT Miners operates under strict adherence to local financial rules, with every transaction fully traceable.
  2. Effortless Operation — No mining hardware or technical know-how required; users can manage everything from a smartphone or laptop.
  3. Sustainable Infrastructure — Data centers in Northern Europe and Africa are powered entirely by renewable energy sources, ensuring stability and environmental responsibility.
  4. Multi-Crypto Support — Accepts USDT, BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, LTC, SOL, and more, enabling seamless deposits and withdrawals.
  5. Backed by Industry Leaders — Strategic support from Bitmain, the world’s largest crypto mining hardware manufacturer, reinforces technical and supply chain resilience.
  6. Advanced Security — Cloudflare DDoS protection, EV SSL encryption, and multi-factor authentication safeguard user funds from login to withdrawal.

Referral rewards: Building an income network

The platform also offers a lucrative referral program. Each successful invite who signs up and invests earns the one who invited them a permanent 4.5% commission on their contributions — with no cap on the number of referrals and instant payouts.

About DOT Miners

DOT Miners is a global provider of cloud mining services, with an emphasis on BTC mining and blockchain infrastructure expansion. Serving over 5 million users in more than 100 countries, the company combines regulatory compliance with robust risk controls. Backed by Bitmain, DOT Miners is also active in promoting financial literacy and inclusion worldwide — helping individuals everywhere participate in the growth of the digital economy.

For more details, visit the official website.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. Neither crypto.news nor the author of this article endorses any product mentioned on this page. Users should conduct their own research before taking any action related to the company.

