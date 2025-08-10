ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
2025 Recap
Written by Cookie Look, for just $30 you can get a hat like this: But yesterday, @finnbags, the founder and CEO of meme launch pad Bags, spent 6.8 bitcoins (aboutWritten by Cookie Look, for just $30 you can get a hat like this: But yesterday, @finnbags, the founder and CEO of meme launch pad Bags, spent 6.8 bitcoins (about

Why did meme launchpad Bags spend $800,000 on a WIF prototype cap?

Author: PANewsSource: PANews
2025/08/10 08:00
Capverse
CAP$0.138+0.64%
Wink
LIKE$0.003098+2.34%
Cookie DAO
COOKIE$0.04743-1.10%
Memecoin
MEME$0.0012253-1.79%
WHY
WHY$0.00000001556+3.73%
dogwifhat sol
WIF$0.4084-0.77%

Written by Cookie

Look, for just $30 you can get a hat like this:

But yesterday, @finnbags, the founder and CEO of meme launch pad Bags, spent 6.8 bitcoins (about $800,000) to buy the same pink beanie as the one in the picture above.

The $800,000 premium represents the meme's "original" value. The hat @finnbags bought is the one that appeared in the 2018 prototype meme for $WIF (dogwifhat), a famous Solana meme token. Now, the hat will forever leave the head of the adorable puppy pictured above and be in Bags' hands.

Another strong contender in the auction was @gr3gor14n, whose highest bid reached 6.6 BTC. He stated on Twitter that his plan was to buy the hat, put it on his dog's head, and launch an unbound $WIF2 token.

@finnbags said he used all the revenue from the Bags platform's $BTH meme token to buy the hat. Currently, $BTH has a market capitalization of nearly $5 million.

As can be seen in the tweet above, @finnbags stated that they could update $BTH's metadata later. Furthermore, with both @finnbags and the official Bags account now sporting the same token, some players are hoping this coin will be the first in the Bags platform's meme-launching wars. After all, $800,000 in real money has already been spent.

This morning, @finnbags tweeted again, announcing that it will provide a $250,000 reward for the first meme coin on the Bags platform to exceed a market value of $10 million and maintain it for 24 hours. The dev and holders of the winning token can share this reward.

Besides $BTH, another strong contender is $NYAN. This token, which brought the classic Nyan Cat meme to the Bags launcher, uses Bags' fee allocation feature to direct revenue to @PRguitarman, the original creator of the Nyan Cat meme. This initiative has successfully attracted interaction from the original creator of the Nyan Cat meme.

Compared to the previous Boop Launchpad, which required KOLs to personally issue coins to unlock the platform token airdrop, the Bags income allocation function gives creators/KOLs greater freedom. They do not need to personally issue coins, and they can also choose to remain silent and not claim this part of the transaction fee. At present, it seems to be a more gentle and effective method.

How high will this $800,000 marketing campaign ultimately take $BTH? Will Bags be able to emerge victorious in the meme launchpad wars? We’ll have to wait and see.

Market Opportunity
Capverse Logo
Capverse Price(CAP)
$0.138
$0.138$0.138
+0.39%
USD
Capverse (CAP) Live Price Chart
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Myriad Moves: Odds Rise on XRP All-Time High, Plummet on Bitcoin Dominance

Myriad Moves: Odds Rise on XRP All-Time High, Plummet on Bitcoin Dominance

Top markets on Myriad this week include predictions on XRP’s next milestone price, Bitcoin dominance, and OpenSea’s pending token launch.
Share
Coinstats2025/09/19 01:35
Santiment: $100K Bitcoin Call Frenzy Signals Contrarian Risk

Santiment: $100K Bitcoin Call Frenzy Signals Contrarian Risk

On‑chain and derivatives data from Santiment show a classic contrarian warning signal: after Bitcoin pushed above $94.4K, demand for $100,000 call options surged, a pattern that has historically preceded short‑term pullbacks when crowd greed peaks.
Share
MEXC NEWS2026/01/07 13:30
Coinbase Shares Jump 8% After Goldman Sachs Upgrade

Coinbase Shares Jump 8% After Goldman Sachs Upgrade

Coinbase (COIN) stock rallied 8% after Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares to “Buy” and raised its price target to $303, citing strong growth prospects across crypto infrastructure, tokenization, and prediction markets.
Share
MEXC NEWS2026/01/07 13:28

Trending News

More

Myriad Moves: Odds Rise on XRP All-Time High, Plummet on Bitcoin Dominance

Santiment: $100K Bitcoin Call Frenzy Signals Contrarian Risk

Coinbase Shares Jump 8% After Goldman Sachs Upgrade

U.S. Community Banks Push to Close GENIUS Act Stablecoin “Yield Loophole”

Morgan Stanley Files S‑1 to Launch Spot Bitcoin ETF and Separate Solana Trust

Quick Reads

More

From “Yajuu Senpai” to Solana Meme: A Cultural Analysis of the 114514 Token

Netflix (NFLXON) Bullish Price Prediction

Netflix (NFLXON) Short-Term Price Prediction

Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction: Market Forecast and Analysis

What is 人生K线 (Life K-line)? An Introduction to Cryptocurrency

Crypto Prices

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$92,834.73
$92,834.73$92,834.73

-0.86%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,260.34
$3,260.34$3,260.34

-0.36%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$2.2603
$2.2603$2.2603

-3.79%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$139.24
$139.24$139.24

-1.66%

DOGE Logo

DOGE

DOGE

$0.14824
$0.14824$0.14824

-1.17%