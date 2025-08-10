El Salvador has increased its holdings by 8 BTC in the past 7 days, bringing its total holdings to 6263.18. Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/10 11:17 Share

According to PANews on August 10, El Salvador has increased its holdings of 8 bitcoins in the past 7 days. Its current bitcoin holdings have reached 6,263.18, with a total value of US$738.5 million.

Market Opportunity Bitcoin Price (BTC) $92,757.96 $92,757.96 $92,757.96 -0.95% 1D 7D 1M 3M 1Y YTD ALL USD Bitcoin (BTC) Live Price Chart Buy BTC Now