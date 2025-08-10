A whale continues to deposit funds into HyperLiquid to avoid liquidation of ETH short positions, currently with a floating loss of approximately $19.9 million. Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/10 11:53 Share

PANews reported on August 10th that Onchain Lens monitoring revealed that a major cryptocurrency whale has been continuously depositing funds into HyperLiquid to avoid liquidation of its $66.4 million ETH (20x leverage) short position. Over the past two days, the whale has deposited 9.5 million USDC, currently experiencing a paper loss of approximately $19.9 million.

