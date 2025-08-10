A whale continues to deposit funds into HyperLiquid to avoid liquidation of ETH short positions, currently with a floating loss of approximately $19.9 million.

PANews reported on August 10th that Onchain Lens monitoring revealed that a major cryptocurrency whale has been continuously depositing funds into HyperLiquid to avoid liquidation of its $66.4 million ETH (20x leverage) short position. Over the past two days, the whale has deposited 9.5 million USDC, currently experiencing a paper loss of approximately $19.9 million.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.