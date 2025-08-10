Abraxas Capital shorted ETH, BTC, SOL, HYPE, and SUI, with a current loss of over $190 million

According to PANews on August 10th, according to Lookonchain monitoring, two accounts belonging to Abraxas Capital shorted ETH, BTC, SOL, HYPE, and SUI, resulting in total unrealized losses exceeding $190 million. Abraxas Capital held a short position of 113,819 ETH (worth $483 million), resulting in losses exceeding $144 million.
