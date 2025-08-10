Abraxas Capital shorted ETH, BTC, SOL, HYPE, and SUI, with a current loss of over $190 million Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/10 11:33 Share

According to PANews on August 10th, according to Lookonchain monitoring, two accounts belonging to Abraxas Capital shorted ETH, BTC, SOL, HYPE, and SUI, resulting in total unrealized losses exceeding $190 million. Abraxas Capital held a short position of 113,819 ETH (worth $483 million), resulting in losses exceeding $144 million.

Abraxas Capital held a short position of 113,819 ETH (worth $483 million), resulting in losses exceeding $144 million.