An employee in Shenzhen colluded with others to use a Trojan horse to steal more than 3 million USDT from the company and was eventually sentenced to four years in prison. Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/10 16:26 Share

PANews reported on August 10th that according to the Shenzhen Futian District People's Procuratorate, in March 2024, an employee of a Shenzhen company colluded with others to use a Trojan program called "Electronic Master Key," which can obtain usernames and passwords for non-specific accounts, to crack company account passwords and steal over 3 million RMB worth of USDT. Police were alerted and arrested the employee. During the trial, the employee reimbursed the victim company and obtained its forgiveness. The court sentenced him to four years in prison and a fine of 20,000 RMB for theft.

