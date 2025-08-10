The White House crypto chief is unhappy that top US banks still prohibit wealth management platforms from accessing Bitcoin ETFs. Author: PANews Source: PANews 2025/08/10 17:18 Share

PANews reported on August 10th that David Sacks, the White House director of artificial intelligence and cryptocurrency, posted on the X platform expressing dissatisfaction with the fact that many US banks still prohibit wealth management platforms from accessing Bitcoin ETFs. He wrote: "Why do leading US banks still prohibit or restrict access to Bitcoin ETFs on their wealth management platforms? Is this the last vestige of 'de-banking'?"

