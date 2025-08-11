Hongqiao Group deploys RWA and joins hands with Oriental Yilin to build a "forestry + finance + blockchain" ecosystem

PANews reported on August 11th that, according to Zhitong Finance, Hongqiao Group (08137) announced that, after the market closed on August 8th, the company had signed a non-legally binding strategic cooperation memorandum with Dongfang Yilin Industrial Co., Ltd. Dongfang Yilin is a comprehensive digital forest asset operator registered in China.

According to the memorandum, the main cooperation contents of the two parties are as follows: the two parties will use Hainan Huanghuali standing timber as the underlying assets to jointly explore the financialization path of precious forest assets, promote the industrialization of ecological resources, the capitalization of ecological industries, the productization of ecological capital, and the marketization of ecological products. Combining the latest trends in the issuance of RWA, stablecoins, and compliant digital currencies, they plan to build a green economic closed loop of "precious forest industry resources + finance + blockchain."

The announcement stated that the group focuses on business models in the resource sector and is committed to identifying investment opportunities with resilience and stability. Hainan Huanghuali, one of the world's five most famous woods, possesses scarcity, growth potential, and high value. The proposed partnership aligns with the group's exploration of potential business development models and strategic deployment requirements.