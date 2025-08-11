Huajian Medical Launches Ethereum Treasury Strategy, Aiming for Largest ETH Balance in Hong Kong Market

Huajian Medical (Hong Kong: 1931), a Chinese medical diagnostics provider, has reportedly launched its “Global Enhanced Ethereum Treasury with Downward Protection Mechanism” strategy, aiming to position ETH as its core reserve asset.

This initiative seeks to establish the company as a leader in the Hong Kong stock market and on a global scale in terms of ether reserves. The strategy involves a “fixed investment” approach to increase ethereum holdings, utilizing various funding sources, including the company’s own funds, stable annual distributable profits, the replacement of inefficient inventory assets, and ongoing financing through At The Market (ATM) transactions. According to cnLedger, Huajian Healthcare has acquired 5,190 ETH (over $22 million at current prices) and plans to deploy an additional $112 million into ethereum. The company aims to become the Hong Kong-traded entity with the largest ETH balance by purchasing ethereum through local exchanges and tokenizing medical real-world assets (RWAs), with profits automatically converted to ETH.