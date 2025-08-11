Umy receives first Web3 travel agency license

PANews reported on August 11th that Umy , a Web3 travel and consumption platform, announced it has become the first Web3 company to receive a travel agency license. Officials stated that this move will promote the integration of virtual and real-world experiences, allowing users to use cryptocurrency for cross-border bookings and payments within regular travel experiences, making the process faster and more transparent. Umy stated that its itinerary planning and service guarantees remain professional and reliable, with innovative elements integrated throughout the entire travel process, further reshaping trust and experience within the industry.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.