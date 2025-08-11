Warning: Expert Assesses Bitcoin Might Experience an Argentine Split

Samson Mow, CEO of JAN3, explained that bitcoin prices might experience an Argentine split in the future, separating the bitcoin component of the institutional financial system from bitcoin in self-custody. Nonetheless, he believes this won’t pose an existential threat to the currency.

JAN3 CEO Warns Institutionalization of Bitcoin Might Cause an Argentine Split on Prices

The institutionalization of bitcoin and its adoption as a treasury asset by several companies might affect the future pricing of the cryptocurrency. Samson Mow, CEO of JAN3, a company that promotes bitcoin adoption at a nation-state level, predicted that the differentiation of bitcoin held by these institutions from bitcoin held in self-custody might cause an Argentine price split.

In a recent interview, Mow stated that this Argentine split might place “approved” bitcoin, held by exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and institutions, at a different price than “free” bitcoin, which is outside the reach of governments. “I think that possibility is still there, we’ll see how it plays out,” he declared.

The Argentine reference pertains to the different exchange rates for the U.S. dollar that existed in Argentina, with the “official” dollar being cheaper than the free, black market dollar, referred to as the “blue” dollar.

Nonetheless, the existence of such a split doesn’t mean that bitcoin can be captured, given that there will always be a large amount of bitcoin outside institutional reach. “Bitcoin within the financial system is an arbitrary construct, but the natural state of bitcoin is free-flowing outside anyone’s control. I don’t think that will change anytime.” Mow stressed, highlighting how bitcoin is unconfiscable.

Mow’s statements echo the recent comments of Strategy’s Michael Saylor, who stressed that bitcoin was “inherently free from trade restrictions” after the surprising enactment of levies on Swiss 1-kilogram gold bars by the Trump Administration.

By December, Cryptoquant CEO Ki Young Ju reported that exchange-traded funds (ETFs), governments, and Strategy held close to one-third of all known bitcoin holdings. This figure might be even higher now, considering the large adoption and the purchases that public companies have been executing since January, with some analysts considering this a risk for a possible government capture.

