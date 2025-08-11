Chainlink and ICE Partner to Bring Forex and Precious Metals Data to the Blockchain

2025/08/11 20:20

PANews reported on August 11th that Chainlink announced a partnership with Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), the parent company of the New York Stock Exchange, to integrate global foreign exchange and precious metals pricing data from the ICE Consolidated Feed into Chainlink Data Streams, serving over 2,000 on-chain applications and financial institutions. This collaboration aims to provide blockchain with data support that meets the accuracy and low-latency requirements of traditional capital markets, driving the development of institutional-grade applications such as asset tokenization and automated settlement. ICE stated that this collaboration brings trusted, multi-asset class structured data to crypto applications, marking a further integration of on-chain financial systems with traditional markets.

