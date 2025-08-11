Here’s why crypto is going up today and Altcoin Season Index falling

Crypto.news
2025/08/11 22:00
Bitcoin
BTC$117,290.88-0.53%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006765-5.79%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.283-2.80%
SphereX
HERE$0.00047--%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003379-2.87%

Bitcoin and most crypto tokens are rising today, with the combined market capitalization crossing the key milestone of $4 trillion.

Summary
  • Bitcoin price jumped and neared its all-time high on Monday.
  • Some of the top gainers were ZORA, LayerZero, and Lido.
  • The Altcoin Season Index continued its downtrend.

Bitcoin (BTC) jumped to a high of $122,300, its highest level since July 15, and much higher than this month’s low of $112,000. Some of the top-performing altcoins were Zora (ZORA), LayerZero (ZRO), Lido (LDO), and Ethena.

Why crypto is going up today

The crypto market is booming as investors embrace a risk-on sentiment, with the Fear and Greed Index now in the “greed” zone. A likely reason is that market participants have adjusted to the new normal of Donald Trump’s tariffs.

Additionally, the recent earnings season beat expectations, with most companies posting earnings and revenue above estimates. The blended earnings growth, with 90% of S&P 500 firms reporting, came in at 11.8%, well above the expected 5%. This strength has helped push top stock indices to record highs.

The crypto rally is also being fueled by rising expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates. These hopes intensified after weak U.S nonfarm payrolls earlier this month showed just 73,000 jobs added, with the unemployment rate rising to 4.2%.

Several Fed officials, including Christopher Waller, Neel Kashkari, and Michele Bowman, have signaled that the central bank could cut rates in September. Historically, Bitcoin and altcoins tend to perform well during rate-cutting cycles.

American investors have also continued to accumulate Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, and Solana ETFs. Bitcoin ETFs have recorded $54 billion in cumulative inflows, while Ethereum funds have added $9.8 billion.

Other products, such as XRP’s XXRP and UXRP, and Solana’s SSK, have also seen significant inflows this year. Optimism is growing that the SEC may approve several spot altcoin ETFs.

The crypto market is also going up as the number of treasury companies jump. Some of the most aggressive buyers are SharpLink Gaming and BitMine, which are buying ETH, and Tron Inc., which is buying TRX.

Why Altcoin Season Index is falling

Altcoin Season Index

The Altcoin Season Index has trended lower in recent weeks. After peaking at 55 in July, it has dropped to 34, driven in part by rising Bitcoin dominance.

CoinMarketCap data shows that the Bitcoin Dominance stands at 60%, up from the January low of 55. 

While most cryptocurrencies gained on Monday, many remain well below their year-to-date highs. Pepe is down 21%, while BNB, Cardano, and Solana have each fallen more than 10% from their July peaks.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

JPMorgan Chase data-charging plan could "destroy" crypto and fintech startups, executive warns

JPMorgan Chase data-charging plan could "destroy" crypto and fintech startups, executive warns

PANews reported on July 21 that according to Fortune magazine, last month, when JPMorgan Chase informed fintech companies that it planned to charge them for accessing its customers' bank account
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06017+3.79%
Share
PANews2025/07/21 09:54
USDC first qualified as collateral for US futures, Coinbase joins hands with CFTC to promote its implementation

USDC first qualified as collateral for US futures, Coinbase joins hands with CFTC to promote its implementation

Crypto asset trading platforms are increasingly adopting blockchain-native assets such as the USDC stablecoin, and tokenized treasuries such as BlackRock’s BUIDL to improve collateral efficiency in the derivatives market. These
USDCoin
USDC$0.9993-0.03%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 16:00
PrivyCycle and the unfinished business of health app privacy on Ethereum

PrivyCycle and the unfinished business of health app privacy on Ethereum

Inspiration rarely strikes where one expects. The genesis of PrivyCycle did not emerge from the predictable hum of laptops at ETHCC’s hackathon floor, but rather from the electric tension of a Berlin summer stage in June 2025. There, beneath the…
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0925+4.99%
RWAX
APP$0.003121+0.51%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000422-0.23%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001858-2.62%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/16 20:58

Trending News

More

JPMorgan Chase data-charging plan could "destroy" crypto and fintech startups, executive warns

USDC first qualified as collateral for US futures, Coinbase joins hands with CFTC to promote its implementation

PrivyCycle and the unfinished business of health app privacy on Ethereum

[LIVE] Crypto News Today, Aug. 15: Bessent U-Turns On BTC Buys, JPMorgan Sees ETH Stablecoin Surge, Coinbase Spies Alt Season, SOL ETFs Delayed

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$397 million, mainly due to the short position