Bitpanda Margin Trading: A Smarter Way to Trade Crypto With 10x Leverage

PRESS RELEASE.

Bitpanda Margin Trading is an evolution of the Bitpanda Leverage offering, enabling trading in over 100 cryptocurrency assets with up to 10x leverage and competitive fees across all devices. This service allows strategies to be amplified and potential market momentum to be capitalised upon with speed and control. However, it involves significant risks and may result in the loss of all invested cryptocurrency assets.

Bitpanda Margin Trading: the next evolution of leverage

Bitpanda Margin Trading represents the next stage in the leverage offering. Previously, leveraged tokens could be traded with up to 2x daily re-leveraged exposure. The new margin trading product facilitates the direct trading of cryptocurrency assets, including Bitcoin and Ethereum, with leverage of up to 10x.

This approach delivers greater flexibility and broader market exposure, enabling positions to be amplified beyond the available capital. However, the increased potential for returns comes with a corresponding higher level of risk, including the possibility of total investment loss.

Bitpanda Margin Trading offers a more sophisticated means of engaging with the cryptocurrency market, designed for those prepared to assume greater responsibility alongside greater opportunity.

Leverage options of 2x, 3x, 5x, and 10x are available, allowing the selection of exposure levels according to strategic requirements. For instance, a long position worth €1,000 in Bitcoin ( BTC) could be opened with only €200 by using 5x leverage. The €200 acts as margin – or collateral – while the remaining €800 is borrowed from Bitpanda. If BTC appreciates by 10%, the €1,000 position would increase by €100, resulting in a 50% gain on the margin. Conversely, if BTC declines by 10%, the loss would also be €100, equating to a 50% reduction of the margin.

The margin product is fully integrated into the established Bitpanda ecosystem, providing:

Long exposure on over 100 cryptocurrency assets

Real-time margin management to increase or reduce exposure at any time

Take Profit and Stop Loss functionality to secure gains or mitigate losses (available soon)

Leverage ratios are determined by the liquidity of the asset. Liquidity refers to how quickly and efficiently a cryptocurrency can be traded without causing substantial price fluctuations. Up to 10x leverage is available on highly liquid assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP due to their substantial trading volumes. Lower leverage applies to less actively traded assets to reduce the risk of sudden price changes and ensure efficient order execution.

A trading experience built for confidence

Bitpanda Margin Trading has been designed to equip experienced traders with tools that enable confident trading without unnecessary complexity. The product meets the speed and demands of modern cryptocurrency markets while maintaining a clear and streamlined user interface.

Core benefits include:

Competitive fees: Free buys, a 0.3% closing fee, a 0.18% daily funding fee, and a 1% liquidation fee

An intuitive interface

Smart tools such as transparent margin and liquidation thresholds, risk indicators, and real-time position monitoring

A seamless experience across web and mobile platforms

Zero deposit and withdrawal fees

Built for control, not complexity

Bitpanda Margin Trading is intended for confident, experienced traders who understand leverage mechanics and are comfortable managing risk in rapidly changing markets.

It provides the means to amplify strategies using a platform designed to maintain user control, with essential safeguards and transparent rules. This enables market opportunities to be maximised while acknowledging the possibility of total capital loss.

Get started today

To begin using Bitpanda Margin Trading:

Deposit – Instantly deposit via multiple free payment methods before opening a margin position.

Trade – Access Bitpanda Leverage, select the asset, desired amount, and leverage level.

Manage – Monitor and add funds to open positions with ease.

Whether the objective is to capture short-term market movements or to magnify longer-term positions, this offering provides extended market reach on individually defined terms.

Start trading.

Disclaimer

Investment in cryptocurrency assets carries risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Cryptocurrencies are volatile. Losses can amount to some or all of the invested capital. Investment should only be made with funds that can be fully risked.

Margin trading involves borrowing cryptocurrency to amplify both potential gains and potential losses. Even small price movements can trigger margin calls or liquidation, potentially leading to a complete loss of capital. Borrowing fees are accrued every four hours and can reduce margin levels. Margin trading is intended solely for experienced traders. It is essential to fully understand the risks involved and to be prepared for the possibility of substantial or total financial loss. Trading should never be conducted with capital that cannot be afforded to be lost.

