Filecoin's first batch of ProPGF grants over $3.6 million to 14 teams

PANews reported on August 12th that Filecoin successfully completed its first Public Goods Grant (ProPGF), awarding a total of $3.6818 million to 14 teams to build infrastructure, develop tools, and key services to drive the next generation of Filecoin applications. The funded teams include Curio Dashboard, Fil Note, Filecoin Developer Tooling (FIL-B), Filecoin EconoLens MCP Server, Game Theoretic Programmable Fil+ Allocator, Titan Network (SP Bandwidth), IPNI, FIL Ponto, Chainfee, CIDgravity Gateway, Curio Storage, EverMedia Vault, Lynx, and Filecoin Retrieval Checkers (FilCDN) as FWS Services.

The grants, covering areas ranging from high-performance data retrieval to programmable transaction allocation, will begin disbursing initial funding this week. A second round of funding is expected to begin in October 2025. Teams not selected can apply in the fall or explore other funding avenues.