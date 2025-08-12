Since the beginning of last year, more than 1,300 ETFs have been launched globally, with 10 of the top 20 being cryptocurrency-related.

PANews reported on August 12 that according to statistics from Nate Geraci, president of The ETF Store, more than 1,300 ETFs have been listed since the beginning of last year, of which 10 of the top 20 are related to cryptocurrencies, including the top four products.

These crypto-related ETFs include five spot Bitcoin ETFs, two spot Ethereum ETFs, two MSTR-related ETFs, and one leveraged Ethereum ETF.