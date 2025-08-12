Blockchain payment company Riva completes $3 million seed round of financing, led by Project A and participated by JP Morgan

PANews
2025/08/12 12:06
SEED
SEED$0.00103-0.09%

PANews reported on August 12th that global payments company Riva Money announced the completion of a $3 million seed round led by Project A, with participation from individual investors from Revolut, Monzo, and JP Morgan. Riva leverages blockchain technology and stablecoins to optimize cross-border payment processes, addressing the high costs and slow settlement times of existing systems while offering more favorable exchange rates. Co-founded by former Revolut and Wise executives Niklas Hoejman and Mahendra Katoch, the company is applying for UK and EU payment institution authorizations, as well as MICA and VASP licenses, to facilitate its global regulatory expansion.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

