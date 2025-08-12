Axiom becomes the fastest crypto app to surpass $200 million in revenue

PANews reported on August 12 that according to SolanaFloor, Solana's trading robot Axiom set a record for the fastest revenue reaching $200 million on August 4, growing from $100 million to $200 million in just 73 days.

Previously, on May 26 , the app also set a record for the fastest revenue of $100 million in 129 days, making Axiom one of the fastest-growing applications in the crypto space.